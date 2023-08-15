Google-Backed HealthDart Spearheads Tech-Driven Efficiency

The South African healthcare system has long been plagued by inefficiencies, evident in the long queues at clinics and hospitals and months-long waiting lists for specialist appointments.

While the private healthcare sector offers some respite, frustrations persist, as evidenced by the challenge of obtaining prescriptions that could easily be acquired over-the-counter.

In the midst of these issues, HealthDart, a South African startup backed by Google and Founders Factory Africa, is taking the initiative to revolutionize healthcare in the country.

Aiming for Transformation in Healthcare Business

Njabulo Skhosana, the co-founder and CEO of HealthDart, has journeyed from being a healthcare scientist to becoming a visionary determined to reshape the healthcare industry. With a background in pharmacology and a family rooted in medical professions, Skhosana’s passion for transforming healthcare has been a lifelong pursuit.

Having worked in both laboratory and business settings, he realized the importance of merging healthcare and business perspectives, leading him to his current role as the driving force behind HealthDart.

Empowering Through Innovation

HealthDart’s mission is to bridge the gap between patients and efficient healthcare services through technology. With its headquarters in Johannesburg, the startup harnesses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a range of technologies to offer affordable healthcare solutions to South Africans.

Recognizing the potential impact of technology on Africa’s growth, HealthDart has been selected for the Google For Startups Black Founders Fund 2023 cohort, providing substantial support for its innovative endeavors.

From Healthcare to Business Transformation

Skhosana’s journey from a healthcare scientist to a healthcare business advocate has been fueled by the desire to make a meaningful impact in Africa.

His commitment to improving healthcare systems extends beyond patient benefits to economic growth and transformation. By expediting accurate treatment, individuals spend less time in healthcare systems, paving the way for improved work productivity and financial stability.

A Patient-Centric Approach

While efforts to address inefficiencies in healthcare are underway, HealthDart focuses on streamlining patient interactions with the healthcare system.

Many inefficiencies stem from patients seeking care in the wrong places due to fragmentation and lack of information. HealthDart’s virtual triage system guides patients to appropriate healthcare providers, ensuring that medical resources are used effectively.

Digital Transformation for a Brighter Future

HealthDart’s AI-powered triage chatbot is a step toward enhancing patient experiences and increasing the efficiency of healthcare delivery. Beyond triage, HealthDart enables digital consultations with pharmacists, doctors, and nurses.

The platform also facilitates appointment bookings, prescription uploads, medication purchases, and in-app payments, creating an integrated healthcare ecosystem.

Benefits Across the Spectrum

The advantages of HealthDart’s services extend beyond patients to healthcare facilities and medical aid schemes. Streamlined processes result in improved patient experiences, reduced medical aid payouts, and ultimately, minimized annual cost increases. Skhosana highlights that AI-driven technology presents an opportunity to rectify both clinical and non-clinical issues.

A Journey in Digital Healthcare

While Skhosana acknowledges that South Africa is still in the early stages of its digital healthcare transformation, the importance of efforts like HealthDart’s cannot be overstated. As South Africa embraces digitization to tackle healthcare inefficiencies, technology stands as the key to bringing efficiency and sustainability to the healthcare landscape.

“We’re still literally right at the beginning of the digital transformation process within healthcare,” he says. “We’ve got 60 million people in the country and I would honestly be shocked if more than a hundred thousand have actively used virtual healthcare services on a regular basis.”

