Game Introduces South Africa’s First Local UGC Merchandise on Roblox

Following its pioneering entry into the Roblox space in 2022, Game is set to unveil Season 2 of ‘The Game Game’ on August 4, 2023. This launch marks another significant milestone for South Africa – the introduction of locally-inspired and designed user-generated content (UGC) in the virtual realm.

By collaborating with local designers, Game aims to gain insight into the preferences of young South Africans in the realm of virtual fashion and retail, which is rapidly shaping the future. Building upon the success of last year’s launch during the Black Friday campaign, the brand sought creative partnerships with Johannesburg and Cape Town’s Blackboard. Talented students were engaged in crafting these unique local accessories, each reflecting the essence of South African life and culture.

Michelle Kemp, Game’s Senior Manager for Communications, elaborates, “The global surge in virtual goods is astounding, yet local brands are not significantly engaged in this arena. Roblox users utilize UGC to personalize their in-game avatars, expressing their identities and aspirations. Our aim was to infuse a distinct local flavor into this dynamic environment.”

Upon its initial release, the Game game garnered over 14,000 plays and an impressive positivity rating of 88% on the platform. Players embraced the opportunity to immerse themselves within a city block mirroring South African life and culture in a gaming context, complete with local elements like Hadeda birds and potholes. Kemp highlights, “Our audience responded enthusiastically, appreciating the depiction of the intricacies of South African life, which they seldom encounter in globally developed games.”

In Season 2, participants will once again explore a Johannesburg-inspired city block, offering deeper immersion, enhanced interactivity, and heightened gameplay challenges. The Game store will even be accessible within the virtual world. Completing the game’s challenges will unlock three novel accessories, adding an exciting dimension to players’ avatars.

Kemp reflects on the Game brand’s origins in 1970, noting that its founders aimed to infuse shopping with a sense of enjoyment, essentially turning retail into a game. “We are now taking this concept to the next level within this alternate reality, providing South Africans with an avenue for enjoyment,” she adds.

Inspired by the triumph of the original Game game launch, the decision was made to continue the strategy of infusing local elements into the Roblox platform. The introduction of these homegrown UGC items seeks to provide players with a more authentic representation on the global stage.

Watch for updates to the Game game in the latter half of the year, as the brand continues to innovate and engage within the ever-evolving world of virtual experiences.