FNB Powers Up Sustainability: Solar Systems in 100 Branches

FNB is accelerating its commitment to environmental sustainability and operational resilience by installing solar power systems in 100 of its branches across the country. This initiative aims to improve uninterrupted access to services offered in its branches during times of load shedding while mitigating the environmental impact of its operations.

The project will commence with branches in Mthatha (Eastern Cape), Bethlehem, and Phuthaditjhaba (Free State), as well as Zeerust in the North-West.

Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO, says, “Approximately 97% of our branches are already equipped with backup power solutions, including Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) and Lithium batteries, to ensure access to services during intermittent load shedding.

“However, in keeping with our commitment to have a positive impact on the environment and be more resilient in our operations, it’s necessary to transition to renewable energy sources.

“Furthermore, our continued investment in local market presence enables us to be closer to customers and to better understand their local context, allowing us to unlock greater value for their personal, family, and business needs In pursuit of this objective, we have been steadily expanding our presence in certain areas and deploying community advisors to help customers with their financial needs wherever they may be,” explains Celliers.

The sentiment is echoed by Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence, who says, “Our branches are critical in facilitating economic activities in local markets. While millions of our customers use channels such as our FNB App, Online, and Cellphone Banking to access most services, many continue to visit our branches to perform a range of activities and consult our advisors on financial requirements. Therefore, it is essential for us to remain accessible to local communities.”

The solar installation initiative is set to begin in the coming months, with a phased approach to ensure a smooth and efficient transition for each branch involved. The initiative aligns with its long-term vision for greener and more sustainable operations.

FNB remains steadfast in its mission to innovate and lead by example, not only in terms of customer service but also in environmental stewardship.