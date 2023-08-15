Automating Business Processes Through The Power of Artificial Intelligence

Most mid-sized to large organizations in South Africa have made significant investments in IP-based surveillance systems, with a strong focus on crime detection and prevention. These organizations have covered their properties with digital cameras for security purposes.

Transforming Data into Insights

Having made these investments to protect people, information, and assets, forward-thinking companies can extract more value from their video surveillance systems by embracing artificial intelligence or video analytics.

This technology allows companies to transform the extensive video data they collect into insights, thereby automating business processes and enhancing decision-making.

This technology has made remarkable strides in recent years. The demand for such solutions is rapidly growing, as companies across diverse industries such as retail, warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing harness video analytics. The market is projected to nearly triple in value, from approximately $7 billion in 2022 to $20 billion in 2023.

Modern solutions utilize deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze images and videos in real-time. The software can identify patterns and anomalies by detecting, recognizing, and tracking people and objects in video footage. Cameras can be trained to assess the size, shape, speed, and directional information, thereby automating video analysis and extracting valuable insights from the data.

Driving Operational Excellence: Streamlining Business Processes

Here are examples of advanced video analytics capabilities:

– Detecting movements or boundary crossings of people or objects.

– Identifying loitering in specific locations.

– When coupled with thermal camera technology, video analytics can alert about sudden temperature increases or fire detection.

– Counting and locating people.

– Automatic number plate detection of vehicles.

– Monitoring vehicle speed in controlled areas.

This level of intelligence empowers companies to proactively address crime on their premises, transforming CCTV from a tool primarily used to analyze past incidents into a real-time preventive solution.

However, security applications are just the tip of the iceberg. Consider these additional industry use cases:

In mining and manufacturing, video analytics can detect whether workers are wearing personal protective equipment, as well as identify pipe leaks. Facial recognition can trigger an alert when an unauthorized person enters a restricted area.

Logistics firms can track parcel movement through complex conveyor systems.

Factories can employ video analytics for preventive maintenance and product quality control. Early detection and verification of incidents like temperature anomalies and fire hazards in industrial settings.

Retailers can utilize the technology to combat shrinkage, shoplifting, optimize product placement, and enhance customer flow.

Enhancing decision-making

Given that most organizations gather substantial digital video data, those not leveraging video analytics miss out on a potent avenue to enhance return on investment. Such solutions enhance efficiency by reducing the time spent monitoring camera feeds and reviewing historical footage.

Furthermore, video analytics unlocks the value of operational data captured from surveillance cameras, empowering companies to make informed operational decisions, from ensuring health and safety compliance to enhancing customer experiences and identifying bottlenecks.

By Chris Kruger, Managing Director at Nashua Kopano