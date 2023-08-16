Anna Collard Scoops International Women in Cybersecurity Award

Anna Collard, the Senior Vice President of Content Strategy & Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, emerged as the recipient of the People’s Choice Award at the esteemed Cybersecurity Woman of the Year awards held in Las Vegas.

The Cybersecurity Woman of the Year awards ceremony is a platform that acknowledges and celebrates remarkable women in the cybersecurity sector for their expertise, leadership, and profound impact.

One of Top 3 Contenders

Anna Collard of South Africa secured a spot in the top three contenders for the People’s Choice Award, with the ultimate victor determined through a popularity-based vote.

Expressing her sentiments, Collard, remarked, “Securing this award is a deeply humbling honor, particularly given the caliber of the other distinguished finalists in my category: Jen Easterly, the Director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and Alex Keedy, the Director of Operations at ZeroFox.”

Carmen Marsh, the Founder of the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards, emphasized, “We are exceptionally thrilled to showcase an extraordinary cohort of global finalists who have showcased remarkable talent and unwavering dedication in their respective domains.”

Multiple Award Winner

This recent accolade further augments Collard’s impressive collection of awards and accomplishments. In 2022, she garnered recognition as the IFSEC Global Influencer in Security.

Notably, in 2020, she received the ISACA South Africa President’s Award. Her notable achievements extend to her inclusion in the UK’s IT Security Guru’s roster of the 21 Most Inspiring Women in Cyber in 2021.

Additionally, she secured distinction as one of the Top 100 Women in Cyber by Cyber Defence Magazine in both 2020 and 2021 on a global scale. Her recognition as one of the Top 50 Women in Cybersecurity in Africa in 2020 further accentuated her prowess.

Moreover, the Women in Tech Innovations Africa 2020 Award for Southern and Central Africa at Africa Tech Week underscored her outstanding contributions.

Certified Business Analyst

Anna Collard, a certified business analyst holding a plethora of security certifications including CISSP, CISA, CIPP/IT, ex PCI DSS QSA, ISO 27001 Implementer, and auditor, serves as a beacon of inspiration.

Notably, she is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on the Future of Metaverse for the 2023-2024 term.

Additionally, she occupies a pivotal role as a board member of the MiDO Cyber Academy Programme, focusing on underserved communities in South Africa.