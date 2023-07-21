UBUNTU Rebrands to TowerCo of Africa Uganda

UBUNTU Towers Uganda successfully completed its rebranding to TowerCo of Africa Uganda. The company is Africa’s fastest-growing tower infrastructure with operations in Madagascar, Uganda, the DRC, and Tanzania.

The company announced the completion of its rebranding last night. The company is 90% owned by TowerCo of Africa (TOA), a fully-owned subsidiary of AXIAN Telecom.

TowerCo of Africa Rebranding Launch

The rebranding launch was attended by the State Minister for ICT, Joyse Juliet Nabbosa Ssebugwago, Ag. Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission, Eng. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, CEO of TowerCo of Africa (TOA), Stephane Beuvelet, and CEO of TowerCo of Africa Uganda, Geoffrey Donnels Oketayot.

Under its new identity, the company strives forward in its journey towards redefining connectivity in Uganda.

Geoffrey Donnels Oketayot, CEO at TowerCo of Africa Uganda, said: “We are thrilled to officially unveil TowerCo of Africa Uganda and embark on this exciting next chapter in what has been a very fulfilling journey. Our rebranding represents a transfer of the positive legacy from Ubuntu Towers to the TowerCo of Africa brand. It also marks an important milestone in our evolution, which is punctuated by our ambition to be the best green passive infrastructure solutions provider in Uganda.”

Reflections of The Past

At the celebratory event, the TowerCo Africa Uganda team, attendees, dignitaries, and business leaders reflected on the market impact the company has had since its founding in 2020.

They also thanked the partners who were instrumental in accelerating the benefits realized by the Ugandan people.

Oketayot thanked employees, customers, business partners, industry bodies, and the government for their ongoing support, saying: “We are immensely grateful for your support in helping shape the socio-economic impact of TowerCo of Africa Uganda. We remain committed to delivering exceptional telecommunications solutions that catapult communities, businesses, and the economy towards meaningful growth.”

Committed to Sustainable and Responsible Development

TowerCo of Africa is committed to sustainable and responsible development and has rolled out towers across 360 sites. Nearly all of them are equipped with hybrid energy solutions, and the company expects this number to grow significantly in the coming years.

CEO of TowerCo, Stephane Beuvelet, shared more about how the company’s infrastructure investments are contributing to various sectors like education, e-health, e-farming, logistics, and transport, amongst others, stating, “We are delighted to collaborate with compelling partners to deliver enhanced services as we work towards a better-connected, sustainable Uganda. We feel privileged to operate in a market where the regulation is progressive, and its people ambitious and innovative. This fuels our confidence in the country’s ability to become a leading player in green-powered passive telecoms infrastructure.”

TowerCo of Africa Uganda will continue to be run by its highly experienced management team, including the co-founders Geoffrey Donnels Oketayot (CEO), George Ssamula (CLO), and Ronald Onzia (COO), Mark Otai (CFO), and Harold Luzinda (CCO).

Collectively, they have over 25 years of experience in different fields, including engineering, business, operations management, and law.

With a visionary leadership team at the helm, TowerCo of Africa Uganda is poised to shape the future of sustainable passive telecoms infrastructure and drive Uganda’s ascent as a trailblazer in the digital age.