Xiaomi 67 Minutes: Captured Kindness on Mandela Day

Nelson Mandela, born on 18 July 1918 in Mveso, Transkei South Africa was first inaugurated as President in 1994. He was actively involved in the anti-apartheid movement in the 20’s and joined the African National Congress in 1942.

For 20 years, Mandela directed a campaign of peaceful, non-violent defiance against South Africa’s Apartheid government and its biased policies.

In honour of the values and cause that he stood for, Xiaomi was thrilled to sponsor The Redmi Note 12 Pro+, a device renowned for its innovative features and exceptional camera capabilities, to document and celebrate the spirit of ubuntu.

With Xiaomi’s cutting-edge Redmi Note 12 Pro+, impact all across the country was proudly documented, allowing the world to witness the kindness and compassion that sits at the heart of Mandela Day.

On the day, Iris Cao, Marketing Manager at Xiaomi said: “Mandela Day serves as a powerful reminder of the important of kindness, empathy, and social responsibility,” adding, “It urges us to dedicate at least 67 minutes of our time to making a positive impact in our communities. Xiaomi shares these values, and our core principles of genuineness and passion align perfectly with the spirit of Mandela Day.”

Upholding the Essence of Ubuntu

Ubuntu, a signature term, true to the core of South African culture, is a Nguni Bantu term meaning, “I am because we are” or “humanity towards others”.

It captures the essence of the South African heart promoting values like sharing, neighborly love, mercy, generosity and acts of kindness.

On Mandela day, the Xiaomi Note 12 Pro+ truly captured moments of heart-warming interactions and impactful transformations.

Cao highlighted: “We are all content creators, but the content we create can change the world around us. We should all be proud to press share when we upload content so we can demonstrate the meaning of community and carry on Mandela’s legacy.”

Giving Back with Kindness

Cao Says Xiaomi’s core values of genuineness and passion shine through its commitment to give back with kindness.

He said, “We understand the importance of providing platforms that amplify voices, share stories, and inspire others to create positive change. Through these moments, we can all witness the authenticity and passion that build a strong nation. We are always honoured to contribute to this vision.”

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Example of Innovation

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ embodies Xiaomi’s dedication to innovation and pushing boundaries.

Its advanced features, including a high-resolution camera, enhanced image stabilisation, and professional-grade video recording capabilities, provide users with the tools to capture every heartfelt moment with remarkable detail and clarity.

By leveraging the technological advancements of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, people can reach a wider audience, spreading the message of kindness, compassion, and social change wherever they go.

The device demonstrates how innovation and genuine passion can come together to create a meaningful impact.

“Let us be inspired by those people who strive to make a difference in this world. Xiaomi is always proud to be a part of this journey. This is where kindness and innovation meet,” Cao concluded.