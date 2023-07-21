Top 5 Smartwatches of 2023 Ranked

Smartwatches are more than just devices that tell time. They can also track your health, fitness, notifications, and even make calls and payments. But with so many options available, how do you choose the best one for your needs?

Here are our top 5 picks for the best smartwatches of 2023 ranked, based on their features, design, performance, and compatibility.

1. Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users, offering a sleek design, a vibrant display, and a host of health and safety features. The Series 8 can measure your body temperature deviations, estimate your ovulation date, detect severe car crashes, and perform an electrocardiogram (ECG).

It also supports blood oxygen monitoring, fall detection, heart rate tracking, and fitness tracking.

The Series 8 has a fast-charging battery that can last for two days, and it comes in two sizes (41mm and 45mm) and various colors and bands.

You can also opt for an LTE version that lets you use the watch without your phone. The Apple Watch Series 8 runs on watchOS 9, which offers a smooth and intuitive user experience and a wide range of third-party apps.

The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $329 for the GPS model and $399 for the GPS + Cellular model.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch for Android users, offering a stylish design, a rotating bezel, and a long-lasting battery.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has a bright AMOLED display that shows your notifications, calls, messages, and apps. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone that let you take calls and use voice commands.

The Galaxy Watch 5 can track your health and fitness with sensors such as a heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, ECG monitor, SpO2 monitor, and GPS. It also supports Samsung Pay, Bixby voice assistant, and wireless charging.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes (40mm and 44mm) and various colors and bands. It runs on Tizen OS, which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $279.99.

3. Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch for style-minded Android users, offering a minimalist design, a sharp display, and a customizable interface. The Pixel Watch has a round OLED display that adapts to your environment and shows your notifications, Google Assistant responses, Google Fit data, and more.

It also has a crown button that lets you scroll through menus and apps. The Pixel Watch can track your health and fitness with sensors such as a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and compass.

It also supports Google Pay, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Photos, and other Google services. The Pixel Watch comes in one size (42mm) and various colors and bands. It runs on Wear OS by Google (formerly Android Wear), which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Google Pixel Watch starts at $349.99.

4. Garmin Venu Sq 2

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is the best smartwatch for battery life, offering a durable design, a colorful display, and up to six days of battery life. The Venu Sq 2 has a square LCD display that shows your notifications, fitness data, and more.

It can track your heart rate, sleep, stress, and hydration levels, as well as various sports activities. The Venu Sq 2 also supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments and has a built-in GPS for accurate outdoor tracking.

It comes in various colors and bands to suit different preferences. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 runs on Garmin’s proprietary operating system and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 starts at $199.99.

5. Fitbit Versa 4

The Fitbit Versa 4 is the best smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts, offering a lightweight design, a bright display, and comprehensive fitness tracking features.

The Versa 4 can monitor your heart rate, track your sleep, count your steps, and measure your workout intensity. It also supports guided breathing sessions and female health tracking.

The Versa 4 offers a built-in GPS for precise outdoor tracking and has a long-lasting battery that can last up to five days. It comes in various colors and bands to match your style. The Fitbit Versa 4 runs on Fitbit OS, which provides a user-friendly interface and access to the Fitbit app ecosystem.

The Fitbit Versa 4 starts at $199.99.

These smartwatches offer a range of features and functionalities to cater to different needs and preferences. Whether you are an iPhone user, an Android enthusiast, or a fitness-focused individual, there is a smartwatch on this list to suit your lifestyle.

From advanced health tracking to seamless connectivity, these smartwatches bring convenience and innovation to your wrist.