Inno Space Launches “Summer TechEd Fest” with 90+ Workshops

The “Summer TechEd Fest,” organized by Inno Space of the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and supported by various government and education organizations, has been officially launched.

This two-day event, comprising Education Day on 21 July and Public Day on 22 July, takes place at the HKPC Building and offers over 90 TechEd workshops.

The festival aims to provide the education sector and the public with the opportunity to experience the latest TechEd solutions, promote TechEd and “Smart Campuses” development, and expand the I&T talent pool.

HKPC serves as a bridge between the Government, I&T, and education sectors, advocating STEAM education and diverse talent development through advanced technologies. Over 2,000 educators and the public registered, showing TechEd’s importance and enthusiasm in education, I&T sectors, and the public.

The festival also introduced the “Gemini Programme,” a joint collaboration among HKPC, the International Cooperation Center of China Aerospace of China National Space Administration, and the LPC Aerospace Technology Education Centre.

This program allows young people in Hong Kong to learn about the advancement of the nation’s aerospace technology, promoting aerospace technology education and fostering youth exchange and aerospace knowledge enhancement. Additionally, an executive panel featuring “Integrating AI in Teaching & Learning” invited industry leaders and scholars to share insights on AI and digital literacy education in Hong Kong and globally, highlighting the impact of AI on future education.

Ms. Lillian CHEONG, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology, and Industry, stressed enlarging the I&T talent pool for Hong Kong’s international center. The HKSAR Government will strengthen cooperation with the I&T industry, educational institutions, and professional organizations to nurture, attract, and retain I&T talent.

Mr. Emil YU, Deputy Chairman of HKPC, highlighted the efforts made by HKPC in boosting TechEd and talent development, collaborating with the education and I&T sectors and STEAM educators to equip students with FutureSkills for the opportunities brought about by I&T development.

Ms. Karen FUNG, General Manager of InnoPreneur and FutureSkills of HKPC emphasized the importance of nurturing local I&T talent while hosting more TechEd activities and collaborating with various sectors, including the “Youth Aerospace TechEd Programme” and signing collaborative framework agreements to enhance the interest of gifted students in I&T.

HKPC Academy offers AI and cloud certification, and engineering courses to develop FutureSkills talent and attract young I&T leaders in Hong Kong.

“Summer TechEd Fest” at HKPC Building offers diverse workshops, STEM Fun zones, interactive booths, and parenting seminars for all ages. Visitors enjoyed diverse on-site workshops, exploring metaverse, AI, green tech, 3D printing, drone piloting, and virtual reality, enhancing learning enjoyment.