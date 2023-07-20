Shaping the Future of Finance in Africa: Discover the Latest Trends at Digital Finance Africa 2023!

Africa’s financial landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements and a growing appetite for digital finance solutions. As the continent embraces the digital revolution, industry leaders, innovators, and experts are coming together at Digital Finance Africa 2023 to explore the latest trends and shape the future of finance in Africa. This premier event will take place at the esteemed Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg on the 2nd of August 2023.

A Diverse Array of Topics for a Transformative Conference

Digital Finance Africa 2023 promises to be a platform where ideas converge, and innovations flourish. With an extensive lineup of topics, attendees can expect to delve into the following pressing subjects:

1. How Big Data Analytics Can Boost KYC/AML Efforts

In an era where financial crime is becoming increasingly sophisticated, utilizing big data analytics to enhance Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) efforts is crucial. Experts will discuss the latest advancements and strategies to safeguard financial institutions and their customers.

2. Leveraging AI for Enhanced Customer Service and Experience

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing customer interactions in the financial industry. Discover how AI-powered chatbots, personalized recommendations, and predictive analytics are reshaping customer service and creating more seamless experiences.

3. Open Banking: The Key to Unlocking Embedded Finance Innovation

Open Banking is unlocking a world of possibilities, enabling collaboration between financial institutions and third-party providers. The conference will explore the potential of open banking to foster innovation and transform the financial services landscape.

4. How CBDCs and Cryptocurrencies Can Coexist and Complement Each Other

As Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) gain momentum and cryptocurrencies continue to disrupt traditional finance, understanding how these two worlds can coexist harmoniously is vital for shaping Africa’s digital finance future.

5. Exploring the Future of Digital Payments

The digital payments ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with mobile wallets, contactless payments, and blockchain-based solutions gaining traction. Participants will gain insights into the latest trends driving digital payment adoption and their potential impact on financial inclusion.

6. Protecting Financial Data and Assets in the Digital Landscape

With the increasing reliance on digital finance, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures is paramount. Experts will share best practices for safeguarding financial data and assets against cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Inspirational Speakers Leading the Charge

Digital Finance Africa 2023 boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, each a thought leader in their respective fields. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and engage with prominent industry figures, including:

Chipo Mushwana, Executive of Emerging Innovation at Nedbank Retail.

Mo Kola, CTO, Business Solutions, Foschini Retail Group.

Richard Nunekpeku, Vice President, Legal & Strategy for Ghana Fintech & Payment Association.

Dr. Christoph Nieuwoudt, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at FNB.

Steve Uma, CIO and Head- IS and Technology at NSIA Insurance Nigeria.

Echezona Agubata, Head IT Strategy & Governance at Union Bank Nigeria.

Gabriel Swanepoel, Country Manager for Mastercard South Africa.

Emmanuel Morka, CIO at Access Bank (Ghana).

Matimba Trevor Mabasa, Head: Technology & Operations: Governance, Risk, and Compliance at Standard Bank.

Sergio Barbosa, CEO, FutureBank.

Earn CPD Credits and Uncover Secure Horizons

Banking professionals attending Digital Finance Africa 2023 will be eligible to earn 7 CPD Credits, provided by THE INSTITUTE OF BANKERS IN SOUTH AFRICA. This invaluable opportunity to gain professional development points further underscores the importance and relevance of the event.

The theme of the conference, “Secure Horizons: Building Trust in Africa’s Digital Finance Future,” reflects the core mission of the event. Participants will explore ways to strengthen security measures, build trust in digital financial services, and create a future that benefits all stakeholders.

Registration and Sponsorship Opportunities

Secure your spot at Digital Finance Africa 2023 by registering at the official event website: Registration Link. For businesses seeking to exhibit at the conference, Exhibition Stand Enquiry is the place to go. Additionally, if you’re interested in sponsorship opportunities, you can find more information in the Sponsorship Brochure.

Join us at Digital Finance Africa 2023 in Johannesburg as we shape the future of finance in Africa and unlock new possibilities in the digital era!

//Staff Writer