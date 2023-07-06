Reliable Solution to South Africa’s Load-Shedding Crisis

The latest Power Availability Statistics, compiled by independent energy analyst Pieter Jordaan, shows that the country’s PAR-364 – the measure of available power over the 12-month period – has changed from a declining trend to a more positive direction.

However, the country is in need of long-term, and day-to-day immediate solutions as businesses and households are feeling the pressure.

According to a study, Watts In Store: Explainer on how energy storage can help South Africa’s electricity crisis (Part 1),energy storage – such as grid batteries and pumped hydro – can help balance electricity supply and demand, improve grid stability, and boost energy providers’ financial returns.

Other short term solutions are also available to help ease pressure for SMEs and households.

Anker Innovations, a new player in the energy sector, offers a lifeline with the launch of its 521 and 535 PowerHouse Portable Power Stations. These innovative solutions are designed to ensure uninterrupted life and work, even during power outages.

Mitigating the Impact of Load-Shedding on Daily Life

Load-shedding in South Africa disrupts daily activities, affecting home appliances, heating systems, refrigerators, and computers. Anker Innovations addresses this issue by providing reliable solutions that mitigate the inconvenience and discomfort caused by power cuts.

Anker’s PowerHouse

Portable Powerhouses for Multiple Devices: Anker’s 521 and 535 PowerHouse power stations serve as versatile backup power solutions, capable of keeping multiple devices charged and running smoothly.

These portable powerhouses are instrumental in sustaining essential activities during load-shedding, including maintaining lighting, preserving food in refrigerators, and ensuring a seamless work-from-home experience.

Capacity and Features Tailored for Power Outages

With capacities of 256Wh and 512Wh, Anker’s power stations can sustain essential devices during outages.

The 521 PowerHouse features various outlets, a car socket, and fast-charging USB ports, ensuring uninterrupted device charging. The 535 PowerHouse supports larger appliances, making it ideal for powering more demanding equipment during load-shedding periods.

A Promise of Reliability from Anker Innovations

According to Faraz Mehdi, General Manager of Anker Innovations Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, the 521 and 535 PowerHouses go beyond being mere charging devices.

They serve as a promise of reliability, delivering consistent power to essential devices and bridging the gap during power outages. Anker Innovations aims to provide South Africans with the opportunity to regain independence from the grid.

Ensuring Connectivity and Uninterrupted Learning

Load-shedding profoundly impacts communications and connectivity, disrupting remote work and online education.

Anker’s PowerHouse solutions play a crucial role in maintaining vital links to work, school, and the outside world by ensuring that smartphones, tablets, and internet modems stay powered.

Uninterrupted power supply becomes paramount for online learning, enabling students to access educational resources and participate in virtual classes without interruption.

Alleviating Concerns in Healthcare Services

Health services also bear the brunt of load-shedding’s impact. Power cuts can disrupt medical equipment operation and medicine refrigeration, affecting healthcare provision. Anker’s reliable backup power stations help alleviate these concerns, ensuring continuity in critical healthcare services.

Embracing Anker’s PowerHouse for a Brighter Future

The introduction of Anker’s 521 and 535 PowerHouse power stations in South Africa brings hope and control over power needs. These innovative solutions empower South Africans to navigate through load-shedding challenges, ensuring life goes on, even when the power goes out.