Introducing DFA Sponsor: Comcorp

Digital Finance Africa 2023 Conference is just around the corner. The event taking place on 2 August in Johannesburg, South Africa at the Gallagher Convention Centre will be an opportunity to immerse yourself in a world where leaders, experts, and enthusiasts converge to shape Africa’s digital finance future.

In a rapidly evolving digital economy, you can stay ahead of the curve. With this year’s theme “Secure Horizons: Building Trust in Africa’s Digital Finance Future” several sponsors from South Africa’s from various financial

This year we have several sponsors attending the event who will be showcasing their brand on the day. We are excited to announce that Comcorp will be one of the sponsors at this year’s Conference. Comcorp is a software innovator and specialist in authentication technology solutions.

Comcorp pioneered solutions in the mortgage industry, with three decades of financial industry expertise having delivered tried-and-tested solutions to banks and financial services companies, their solutions have extended to customer authentication for retail credit providers, logistics and courier companies.

They are also fast expanding into the telecommunications and legal compliance space.

Comcorp’s purpose is to move businesses forward through access to authentic information while protecting them from exposure to fraud.

Transforming companies with their expertise and established authentication technology solutions to increase efficiency and productivity, and digitally enable risk-free business.

Comcorp’s software solutions fortify a solid digital foundation for companies by integrating directly and securely with the source information they need for customer authentication, verification, and streamlining customer onboarding processes.

Their solutions include automated access and verification of financial information, payslips, and KYC documentations to onboard customers, verifying digital identities to combat fraud, and streamlining mortgage applications.

//Staff Writer