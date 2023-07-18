How to Stay Safe in The Metaverse? Security Laws and Privacy Protocols

The concept of the metaverse has evolved from an eccentric idea proposed by a disconnected billionaire to a promising realm that is expected to experience significant investment and growth in the coming years.

As the technology driving the metaverse becomes more accessible and cost-effective, the innovations within it become more immersive and captivating.

However, amidst its potential lies the importance of addressing security measures and privacy regulations that shape our digital lives.

The Lucrative Metaverse Market

Citi’s research suggests that the metaverse market could be valued between $8 trillion and $13 trillion within the next seven years. McKinsey, while more conservative, estimates a value of $5 trillion by 2030.

As the Metaverse becomes a more integral part of our digital existence, privacy concerns arise, especially regarding jurisdictional issues.

In an immersive virtual world where individuals from different countries interact, challenges surrounding data protection and privacy persist.

Navigating Complex Data Protection Regulations

The complexity of data protection regulations becomes apparent within the metaverse. Questions arise about whether these regulations recognize the metaverse as a distinct jurisdiction governed by its own laws.

Legal firms grapple with these uncertainties and unknowns.

OneTrust Data Guidance, a law firm, highlights the risks associated with the data-driven nature of the metaverse and the processing of personal data.

The application of regulations like GDPR depends on the end user’s location within the metaverse, raising questions about defining the location and its implications.

Safeguarding User Privacy in Virtual Reality

The World Economic Forum emphasizes the importance of safeguarding user privacy in virtual reality (VR). Data from VR experiences and behaviors, if misused, could lead to privacy violations and detrimental consequences for individuals.

Personal information discovered without proper support could leave them vulnerable to unethical decisions by businesses.

Privacy breaches in the metaverse can extend to advertising and potential data misuse. Individual behaviors collected within the metaverse could be sold for targeted advertising or misinformation campaigns, raising ethical concerns.

Ethical Concerns with AI Algorithms

Generative and multimodal AI algorithms can forecast and influence user decisions, raising ethical concerns about user manipulation.

Defining privacy within the metaverse, protecting individuals and families, and preventing platform providers from exploiting data for profit are crucial.

While the metaverse holds immense potential and offers incredible experiences, privacy breaches can tarnish its reputation and impact people’s lives negatively.

As the metaverse continues to grow, addressing privacy concerns becomes paramount to ensure a secure and ethical digital environment for its users.

By Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist at KnowBe4 AFRICA.