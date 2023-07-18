PUMA Unveils Metaverse Black Station 2

PUMA, the renowned sports company, unveiled Black Station 2, a metaverse platform that bridges the gap between the digital and physical realms, offering users the opportunity to purchase phygital footwear.

Black Station 2 expands upon the initial Black Station launch during New York Fashion Week last September. The original Black Station provided a dynamic and interactive space where users could view and purchase exclusive digital collectibles that could later be exchanged for physical PUMA sneakers.

Black Station 2 takes the experience to a new level with immersive elements, featuring two distinct and explorable “worlds” that showcase innovative footwear designs.

The PUMA community will be able to explore these worlds and gain access to never-before-seen phygital footwear.

The inaugural footwear release in Black Station 2 is the Fast-RB. This cutting-edge shoe combines PUMA’s top-tier running technologies, featuring four strategically placed NITRO pods and three PWRPLATES.

These elements deliver a unique and bouncy running sensation, setting it apart from anything else on the market. Notable features of the Fast-RB include:

INITRO – An innovative Nitrogen-infused foam technology offering superior responsiveness in an extremely lightweight package

PWRPLATE – Engineered to stabilize NITRO midsoles while maximizing energy transfer for powerful propulsion.

Throughout Black Station 2, PUMA Pass NFT holders (formerly known as Nitro Collection) will have the opportunity to purchase Materializer NFTs (physical items to be produced) and/or Digital Collectible NFTs. A limited quantity of 4,000 NFTs will be available for purchase during the week.

As part of its 75th-anniversary celebration, PUMA aims to establish a continuous retail shopping experience in the web3 space.

This expanding metaverse-based platform will complement the company’s global e-commerce and physical retail formats. PUMA now accepts credit card payments in Black Station 2, expanding options for sneaker enthusiasts in web3 spaces.

MoonPay played a crucial role in enabling the Web3 infrastructure for the project, utilizing various MoonPay products such as HyperMint for NFT smart contract and minting, and NFT Checkout to facilitate NFT purchases in USD.

“We’re thrilled to invite our community into these new worlds that provide an unparalleled shopping experience,” said Ivan Dashkov, Head of Web3 at PUMA. “PUMA aims to meet our community where it shops while also exploring new and exciting opportunities within the cryptocurrency and the metaverse.”