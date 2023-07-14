Ghana’s Remarkable Digital Journey with MainOne

Ghana| Ghana’s digital transformation journey has set a remarkable benchmark for other African nations. Factors such as improved internet accessibility, a thriving mobile telecommunications market, and the government’s steadfast commitment to digital economy growth have propelled Ghana’s advancement in the region.

One of the key pioneers in driving Ghana’s digital revolution is MainOne, which entered the Ghana market in 2010 with the aim of supporting the country’s digitization efforts and providing quality telecommunications services to enterprises. Through significant infrastructural investments and expansion projects, MainOne has played a substantial role in improving broadband penetration and driving Ghana’s digital progress.

The Role of Data Centers in driving digital growth in Ghana

Data centers have played a crucial role in fueling digital growth in Ghana, and MainOne took a significant step in this direction with the launch of the state-of-the-art MDXi Appolonia data center in Accra in June 2021. This cutting-edge facility, with its Uptime Certified Tier III status, was purpose-built to meet the growing demand for colocation and cloud services in Ghana’s thriving digital landscape. Moreover, it introduced Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure platform in the country, offering customers a seamless, single-vendor solution for deploying applications both on the Cloud and on-premises.

One of the most significant contributions of MDXi Appolonia is addressing the issue of data sovereignty. By providing secure and compliant data storage within Ghana, the data center enables businesses to safeguard critical data locally while complying with the country’s regulations. Over the past two years, the facility has earned recognition as Ghana’s most certified data center, boasting industry-standard certifications such as TCCF, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001.

Since its launch, the impact of MDXi Appolonia on Ghana’s digital ecosystem has been evident, with improved resiliency, reduced latency, and enhanced internet user experience. Notably, internet penetration in Ghana has significantly increased from 46.5% in 2021 to 71.94% as of May 2023, according to the National Communication Authority, Ghana. These statistics underscore the pivotal role of MDXi Appolonia in driving Ghana’s digital progress and promoting greater connectivity and accessibility for its population.

Powering Ghana’s Digital Future

MainOne is also actively shaping Africa’s interconnectivity landscape by hosting the Africa Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) in Accra, Ghana, in August 2023. As a supporter of Ghana’s digital aspirations, MainOne aims to enhance connectivity and peering by bringing together Africa’s peering community to discuss internet infrastructure, interconnection, peering, and traffic exchange opportunities.

Equinix, the digital infrastructure company, acquired MainOne in 2022, further strengthening Ghana’s digital landscape. This partnership provides wider access to global and regional markets, connecting businesses to a vast network of 248 data centers in 71 metros and 32 countries.

MainOne’s impact extends beyond digital infrastructure in Ghana. As Ghana continues on its path of digital transformation, MainOne’s contributions to infrastructure development, job creation, and knowledge sharing pave the way for a prosperous digital future. With MDXi Appolonia at the forefront, Ghana is well-positioned to embrace the myriad opportunities offered by the digital revolution.