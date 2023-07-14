Evolving Cybersecurity Complexities Demand Expert Skills and Robust Solutions

The evolution of cybersecurity complexities continues, and organizations now require expert skills and robust cybersecurity solutions to effectively safeguard their sensitive data and systems.

Disturbingly, reports indicate that 40% of South African companies are struggling to find and retain cybersecurity talent, while 64% agree that the shortage of cybersecurity capabilities increases organizational cyber risks.

As the skills pool in South Africa dwindles and demand rises, organizations will need to outsource various cybersecurity functions. However, outsourcing brings its own set of challenges as organizations must monitor and manage the value derived from multiple service providers.

“Fortunately, with solutions like Pretect,” says Kevin Wotshela, Managing Director of Magix, an established cybersecurity provider, “business decision-makers can revolutionize their approach to cybersecurity.” Magix has innovated by creating a platform called Pretect, which can be tailored to the unique needs and budgets of any organization.

Already trusted by over 40 companies, Pretect, with its web-based app and team of cyber experts, has effectively prevented and detected a wide range of cyber threats, from common phishing attacks to unknown insider threats.

The Magix cybersecurity professionals who developed Pretect understand that building and maintaining a skilled internal cybersecurity team can be a significant burden for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“After working with multiple companies and gaining insights,” says Wotshela, “it became clear that each company has unique requirements and internal skill sets. You cannot simply fit the same package, software, or product into all of them.”

“By integrating our offerings and presenting them as a ‘buffet menu’ at a fraction of the cost, companies, both big and small, can now select the services that are most relevant to their business needs,” he adds.

Designed to address the ever-changing digital threat landscape, Pretect offers a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that encompasses multiple cybersecurity best practices.

Clients gain access to top-tier products and experienced best-in-class cybersecurity engineers, all for an affordable monthly cost on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Once deployed, this 24×7 solution:

– Provides continuous vulnerability management to proactively identify and remediate risks.

– Conducts regular penetration testing to simulate real-world attacks and discover vulnerabilities that automated scans may miss.

– Includes firewall assessments to ensure correct configuration and optimal protection against potential threats.

– Runs simulated phishing campaigns to assess an organization’s susceptibility to such attacks, which remain a common vector for cyberattacks.

– Offers security awareness training to educate employees about the risks associated with phishing attempts, equipping them with the knowledge to identify and respond appropriately to potential threats.

– Provides comprehensive web application scanning to identify potential weaknesses in public-facing systems.

Furthermore, platform users can easily assess, monitor, and enhance their security posture by utilizing a single interface with a cohesive dashboard. They also benefit from the secure central storage of all their cybersecurity reports.

To maximize the value of Pretect, companies can engage in monthly feedback sessions with experienced cybersecurity professionals. These sessions provide an opportunity to discuss assessment results, address concerns, and receive expert advice on strengthening security practices.

“It was crucial for us to maximize the value of our cybersecurity spend. Compared to creating an internal cyber team, partnering with Pretect as our all-in-one cyber solution reduced our projected cybersecurity costs by 35%. More importantly, it provided us with peace of mind, knowing that we have continuous visibility of our security posture and access to a team of specialists,” says Craig Hills from WhoYou.

Etienne Schmidt, Head of Information Security at Nutun, adds, “The guidance and insights provided by the Pretect cyber experts have empowered our team to make informed decisions, continuously improving our company’s security posture.”

The positive aspect of outsourcing cybersecurity services is that, with the right cybersecurity partner, you can bridge the cyber skills shortage gap, save money, reduce risks, and increase productivity, all while having peace of mind that your company’s data and systems are secure.