Beware of Apple Gift Card Scam

Apple warms about a string of scams circulating the internet asking people to make payments over the phone for things like taxes, hospital bills, bail money, debt collection, and utility bills.

They issue a warning that scammers are utilizing various methods to carry out these scams.

One way in which they do this is by requesting codes from App Store & iTunes Gift Cards or Apple Store Gift Cards.

Apple has observed a pattern in how scammers are executing the scams. They pressure contacts to purchase App Store & iTunes or Apple Store Gift Cards for payment over phone calls.

Once the cards are purchased, the caller asks the victim to share the code(s) on the back of the card with them over the phone as payment.

The report clarifies that Apple Store Gift Cards are solely redeemable at the Apple Online Store and Apple Retail Stores. The cards cannot be used to make any other kind of payment.

View any request to purchase items other than Apple in-store or online products as a scam attempt. Here are a few simple ways in which you can protect yourself from the latest wave of scams targeting Apple users:

Never provide the code on the back of a gift card to someone you don’t know.

If you’re not purchasing an item from Apple do not authorise a payment with an App Store & iTunes Gift Card or Apple Store Gift Card.

If you do suspect that you are being scammed – immediately report the incident

Apple shares more information on how to avoid being scammed and what to look out for.