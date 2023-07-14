comforte and Google Cloud Partner to Deliver Advanced Data Security

Global data security leader, comforte, has announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud, integrating comforte’s data-centric security solution with Google Cloud’s data warehouse, BigQuery remote functions. This partnership enhances data protection by providing an additional layer of security while enabling customers to leverage the analytical capabilities of BigQuery.

Google Cloud’s serverless architecture enables efficient operations and faster analysis of large data sets. With BigQuery remote functions, customers can extend BigQuery using their own external code.

By utilizing comforte’s data-centric solutions, users can securely work with data sets containing personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data across the cloud. Data-centric security ensures end-to-end protection of the data itself, whether used within BigQuery or shared outside the Google Cloud ecosystem, maintaining its usability and safeguarding its privacy.

Henning Horst, CTO at comforte, expressed excitement about offering Google Cloud customers an integrated data-centric security solution with BigQuery. “We are thrilled to offer Google Cloud customers an integrated data-centric security solution with BigQuery. This collaboration allows businesses to analyze data effectively, driving their innovation-led growth. The comforte Data Security Platform is specifically designed to safeguard data within cloud-based environments, ensuring its protection and usability for data analysis,” stated Henning Horst, CTO at comforte.

Comforte’s integration with BigQuery enables secure data analytics at scale

The integration of comforte’s solution with BigQuery enables secure data analytics at scale. Combined with BigQuery’s inherent security features, comforte’s advanced data protection solution provides customers with confidence in achieving compliance with data privacy regulations such as PCI DSS and GDPR, as well as internal security and risk management policies. This empowers businesses to enhance their data analysis capabilities, gain valuable insights, and maintain privacy and customer trust.

By protecting sensitive data like personally identifiable information and payment data, companies can embrace Google Cloud adoption and leverage powerful tools like BigQuery. Even in the event of unauthorized access or disclosure, the data remains fully de-identified, rendering it worthless for malicious intent.

comforte employs various de-identification techniques, including masking, hashing, encryption, and tokenization, to comprehensively protect data. These technologies ensure data security from the earliest stages, preserving its analytical value while rendering it useless in the face of unauthorized access or disclosure.

Horst stresses the need for specialized solutions that preserve data usefulness while optimizing sensitive information protection for analytics teams. By adopting a data-centric security approach, joint customers can accelerate data innovation, comply with privacy regulations, and minimize the risk of data breaches.