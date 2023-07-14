What Africa’s Employers Should Expect from Job Seekers in 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted and transformed the way people work and live. This has sparked a need for technology to be further integrated into all aspects of life which underpins the transitioning into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

How the Pandemic Changed the Way We Work and Live

Research carried out by Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab during 2022, examines how employees and employers in Africa navigate the current work environment and their views on the future of work shaped by the pandemic, digitalization, and the fluctuating labour market.

Future of Work Life Report Findings

The new report Future of Work Life – Africa Edition, is a compilation of research that includes 5,000 online surveys of employees across Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa; 600 online surveys of decision-makers and 11 in-depth interviews with decision-makers across Egypt, South Africa and Morocco.

7 Key Findings from the report:

Flexibility is the new life currency: 56% consider flexible work hours or locations as key requirement. This indicates that a hybrid work environment will become a norm.

19% say that flexibility is the top priority if they would start to look for a new job.

70% of employees and employers expect the share of total worktime carried out at home to increase by 2025.

Digital technologies renew employee confidence: The share of employees who feel empowered by technology is significantly higher at 60% than those who feel overwhelmed at 41%

Decision-makers and employees are increasingly at odds over technology: Although businesses are aware of the benefits of digitization, only 3 out of 10 employees feel they have access to the necessary digital tools at work, and 6 out of 10 companies claim they have not set up the necessary technology for their employees.

5 employee paths shape the future of work: Employees can be categorized in different paths, where they prioritize stability (22%), project-based work (22%), technology (21%), flexibility (19%), or career (15%).

Expert Perspective on The Findings

Head of Ericsoon IndustryLab, Anders Erlandsson believes that it is clear from the research that the future of work is going to be increasingly dependent on ICT solutions like high-speed, globally available mobile connectivity.

He feels that the pandemic can finally be observed from a rear-view mirror perspective, which is what led to their decision in wanting to take a closer look at the metrics between the permanent and temporary changes in people’s worklife. He expresses excitement in seeing that an adjustment to remote work is here to stay.

Head of Ericsson ConsumerLab, Jasmeet Singh Sethi, also shares her insight on the key findings that the report intended to highlight:

“Amidst the rapid digitalization brought on by the pandemic, our research highlights a concerning gap between the technology available in the workplace and the needs of employees for flexible working. With 6 in 10 companies lacking relevant technology for their staff, and just 3 in 10 employees feeling they have relevant tools at the workplace there is a pressing need for organizations to invest in digital tools and robust connectivity that enables remote collaboration and flexibility, not only to attract and retain top talent, but also to stay competitive in the post-pandemic world.”

