CMC Networks Enables Uninterrupted Operations with New Business Continuity Solution

CMC Networks, a Tier 1 service provider, has introduced its international business continuity solution to address the risks posed by the energy crisis in South Africa. The solution enables businesses in South Africa and worldwide to sustain operations and optimize applications and services, even during prolonged power outages.

South Africa frequently experiences severe electricity blackouts due to aging coal power plants, with estimated daily costs of $51 million to the economy. CMC Networks’ business continuity solution combines satellite technology, software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN), and customized cross-border and data center connectivity options to ensure uninterrupted operations during extended power cuts.

Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks, states, “We understand the concerns caused by the energy crisis for businesses in South Africa, and we aim to alleviate that stress. Local and global businesses can rely on us to monitor their networks closely and maintain uptime, even during unforeseen events. Our goal is to help businesses preserve revenues, reputation, and customer trust rather than shutting down during a crisis.”

CMC Networks collaborates with businesses to develop tailored strategies for business continuity that reduce reliance on local internet connections, providing visibility and control even in challenging and extreme conditions. This solution extends beyond South Africa, offering a global approach to overcome diverse energy crises.

Geoff Dornan, CTO at CMC Networks, highlights their understanding of customers’ operational environments, risk profiles, and unique requirements, enabling them to develop customized solutions for business continuity. With a robust digital infrastructure and a track record in enabling digital transformation, CMC Networks aims to relieve technical and operational burdens, allowing customers to focus on their core business.

CMC Networks possesses local infrastructure in South Africa across diverse data centers and international capacity through subsea cable systems encircling the continent. Their support team is fully equipped to provide seamless and ongoing assistance, leveraging the CMC Network Operations Centre and technical capabilities across multiple global locations, even in times of crisis.