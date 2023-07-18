AI: An Enabler, Not an Enemy, for Accountancy Professionals

Artificial intelligence (AI) is constantly evolving, with new AI tools revolutionizing possibilities across various industries.

One of the prominent AI tools is ChatGPT, and its impact on accountancy professionals has been a hot topic in the media recently.

In this article, we explore how AI, including ChatGPT, affects the roles of Professional Accountants (SA) and why it should be seen as an enabler rather than a threat.

AI as an Enabler, Not a Threat

While AI can handle certain aspects of an accountant’s role, it is not an imminent threat to the profession.

Instead, it should be viewed as a tool that enhances the quality, efficiency, and effectiveness of services provided by Professional Accountants (SA).

Shifting Accountancy Beyond Numbers

Ignoring AI is not an option for Professional Accountants (SA). Embracing the technology offers numerous benefits, enabling accountants to move away from mundane tasks like data capturing and traditional number crunching.

This allows them to focus on data analysis in ways only humans can, enhancing their skills relevant to the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

SAIPA’s Stance on AI and Innovation

The South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA), representing qualified Professional Accountants (SA), sees AI as a catalyst for innovation.

SAIPA supports the use of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots for research and data gathering, aiding management in decision-making and problem-solving. Education and assessment models are being revised to emphasize critical thinking, professional skepticism, problem-solving, and professional judgment.

Advantages of AI in Accountancy

AI brings a future-focused mindset to accountancy professionals, enabling them to remain relevant amidst the evolving demands of modern businesses. Some advantages of AI in accountancy include:

Enforcing Corporate Policy: AI identifies non-compliance issues and financial data errors, ensuring adherence to corporate policies. Streamlining Data Entry and Analysis: AI categorizes financial transactions from receipt images, producing accurate reports for efficient analysis by managers. Independent Auditing: AI acts as an auditing tool, predicting patterns and detecting irregularities in financial data to combat fraud and corruption. Budget Forecasting: AI uses historical and current financial data to predict a company’s future financial performance. Tax Preparation: AI extracts relevant information from financial documents to assist in creating tax returns.

AI’s Role in Talent Acquisition and Retention

AI chatbots can streamline HR recruitment and enhance employee experiences.

By offering personalized insights to candidates, they can identify skills to develop and potential growth paths within the company.

AI: A Companion, Not a Replacement

AI provides valuable data but cannot replace human interpretation and expertise. As the digital age progresses, embracing AI becomes essential for Professional Accountants (SA) to streamline processes and take on more advisory roles, providing enhanced services to their clients.

Artificial Intelligence, including ChatGPT, is a powerful tool that enhances the capabilities of Professional Accountants (SA) in the accountancy industry. By embracing AI, accountants can focus on value-added tasks, leaving repetitive tasks to technology.

Ultimately, AI acts as a valuable companion for navigating the digital age, bringing numerous benefits to both individuals and the industry as a whole.

By Professor Rashied Small, Executive: Centre of Future Excellence (CoFE) and Executive at the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA)