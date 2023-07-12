A Solution to Safeguarding Information Between Multiple Sites

The ever-expanding range of technologies competing to keep business information safe can be overwhelming for organisations striving to stay ahead. Companies of all sizes are rapidly deploying new technologies, including cloud-print-scan and managed endpoint security solutions, to safeguard information between multiple sites or remote workers.

Business owners and managers are aware that MFPs (Multi-Function Printers) present several security risks within the office environment. These risks include open access to printer trays, the potential to scan documents to external devices and systems.

Other risks are the lack of tracking and reporting capabilities for output information, and the challenges in managing and monitoring activities of mobile users.

However, despite these risks MFPs play a crucial role in mitigating both internal and external threats. He emphasises, MFPs offer businesses a first line of defence due to their onboard tools designed to prevent security risks during the document journey.

Additionally, HDD encryption is one such tool, leveraging cyphers and algorithms to encrypt the MFP drive and ensuring unauthorised personnel or hackers cannot access sensitive information.

USB port lockdown further restricts unauthorised devices from accessing endpoints and sensitive data, minimising the risk of data leakage. Firmware validation validates the device firmware, enabling MFPs to function securely and communicate with other software running on the device.

The future lies in the cloud. New technology should have a comprehensive cloud offering – a blend of infrastructure and software providing a highly available, secure, and scalable hosting platform. By adopting cloud-based solutions, businesses can print and scan to and from the cloud, ensuring secure storage of their critical data.

Kyocera’s Cloud Print and Scan solution offers numerous advantages for organisations striving to enhance productivity in hybrid workspaces:

Secure Print Release

Data encryption and user authentication ensures that documents are outputted only after proper verification, maintaining the utmost confidentiality.

Multiple Scan Options

The solution allows scanning from various locations and offers the flexibility to scan to the cloud, third-party cloud storage, or email downloadable links, facilitating efficient document management and accessibility.

Reporting

Detailed reports by user or group provide actionable data, empowering businesses to effectively manage printing costs and make informed decisions.

Print Policies

Assigning group print policies improves efficiency, promotes eco-friendly practices, and reduces paper waste.

User Management

The solution offers user-friendly features for setting limits, adding, importing, and managing users and associated costs, simplifying administrative tasks.

Employing additional tools for comprehensive security protection. Data loss prevention (DLP) products ensure that sensitive or critical information does not leave the business network, safeguarding against accidental or malicious data sharing.

Moreover, managed endpoint (MEP) solutions manage and secure an organisation’s endpoints – including desktops, laptops, mobile devices, servers and other devices in the network.

By Greg Griffith, Senior Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa