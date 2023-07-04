4 Future-Proof Roles in Cybersecurity

“With World Youth Skills Day being celebrated on 15 July, now is the perfect time to examine the significance of cybersecurity skills and embrace the career opportunities available in this dynamic field,” says Sergey Lozhkin, Principal Security Researcher of Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT).

“Given the rapid evolution of cyber threats in terms of complexity and scale, there is a pressing need for a new generation of cyber defenders. Cybersecurity offers meaningful employment opportunities, providing a pathway for youth to future-proof their careers while contributing to a safer digital world.”

Future-proof cybersecurity roles identified by Kaspersky, despite AI and ML advances, urge young professionals’ consideration.

#1 General security analysts and researchers

Security analysts will continue to play a crucial role in the cybersecurity landscape. Skilled analysts monitor, analyze security events, and effectively protect organizations from increasing cyber threats. Over 40 leading cybersecurity experts worldwide, uncovering persistent cyber threats, cyber-espionage campaigns, major malware, ransomware, and underground cybercriminal trends. These analysts bring passion and curiosity to the discovery and analysis of cyber threats.

#2 Cloud security specialists

Cloud security experts specialize in securing cloud environments by designing and implementing robust security architectures, configuring secure access controls and encryption mechanisms, monitoring for threats, and responding to security incidents. Ensuring compliance, conducting assessments, audits, and providing training to enhance cloud security awareness are their vital responsibilities. Their role is crucial in safeguarding data, applications, and infrastructure within cloud platforms while addressing the unique security challenges cloud computing poses.

#3 Vulnerability researchers

Vulnerability researchers play an essential role in cybersecurity by identifying, analyzing, and testing weaknesses in software and hardware systems. They employ various methods, including manual testing and automated scanning tools, to discover potential exploits or vulnerabilities in systems. Fundamental work strengthens organizational security by timely detecting, reporting, and patching vulnerabilities, preventing exploitation by malicious actors.

#4 Incident response specialists

With the rise of sophisticated cyberattacks, the need for skilled incident response specialists is paramount. These professionals are responsible for managing and responding to cybersecurity incidents promptly and effectively. They coordinate incident response efforts, conduct forensics, mitigate the impact of incidents, and aid in the recovery process.

While these roles are vital in the digital world, the cybersecurity field remains multidimensional and interconnected.