How to Ensure Business Continuity During Loadshedding

Is there a worse time to lose power than during month-end? Every business has crucial activities that keep it moving forward.

Prime examples include paying salaries and helping employees access leave applications and payslips.

Cloud Native Payroll Platform Solution

When loadshedding strikes these fundamental tasks come to a startling halt. Payroll and HR staff scramble to catch up and become frustrated with repetitive mundane activities. Cloud software fixes this problem.

A cloud-native payroll platform keeps your payroll and HR activities online even if the power goes out.

Staff can securely access the platform from anywhere on any device. Data stays safe and uncorrupted. If employees are able to stay connected they can continuously interact with payroll and HR services.

Head of Growth for cloud payroll and HR platform PaySpace, Heinrich Swanepoel, says: “Its a no-brainer”, adding “Cloud platforms are not merely a good way to work around loadshedding. They also create business continuity and support remote working.

Convenience and Business Continuity

Think about a travelling executive or an HR manager who needs to tend to a family emergency. The cloud puts the tools they sue close to them.

You don’t get that with on-premise software. Some the businesses seeing the always-on benefit of cloud payroll for continuity during the country’s energy crisis are Cape Union Mart, Altron and Clover.

Don’t Delay Salaries over Loadshedding

On-premise software resides at the business, usually through specific computers. A data centre can host the core software, but people access it via specific devices. Even if the data centre has backup power during a blackout, the office and its computers often do not.

Cloud software works differently. Though also hosted on a data centre, users don’t need to install client-side software. They can access the software at different locations via a web browser using any computer, even their smartphones or tablets.

Benefits of Data Integrity

When a computer loses its power mid-task, the data can become corrupted. However, cloud software operates entirely on data centres and losing power has no impact on the data.

Cloud platforms also enable continuous processing, says Swanepoel, “Once you start a process, it will continue even if the user loses power or connectivity. So, your payroll administration continues uninterrupted. This also turns payroll into a constant process that different parts of the business engage throughout the month.”

Using cloud platforms also substantially improves business resilience affordably:

“Good cloud software lives on data centres with resilience, backup and security features. For example, PaySpace uses Microsoft Azure, the same data centres that large global enterprises rely on. It’s far too expensive for most companies to build such resilience. But with cloud software, they don’t need to.”

The Misconceptions of Owning Software

Many people still resist using cloud software for core company activities. It appears that they feel as sense of independence when they own software, believing that their software and data are more secure because they have full control over it.

It is a general assumption that this method provides the most value for money.

Owning software does not correlate with independence. There are several costs involved in owning software for data storage purposes. Having to continually purchase expensive blanket licenses and pay for software updates and upgrades is one of them.

Cloud software platforms use cheaper per-user licensing that can be managed on a monthly basis and the fee includes software updates and upgrades. The security is also better. Premier cloud facilitators like Microsoft spend more on security than most companies could afford.

Cloud software’s value is the most impressive. Companies that buy software incur significant upfront expenses yet may use as little as 20% of the software’s features.

A monthly operational budget can cover cloud software costs; users often select what to use.

“People get a sense of independence from on-premise software. But compared to cloud software, it is not independent. With the cloud, you get access to what you need, full control over your data and real security, but you pay less.”

Cloud Software Creates Business Resilience

Cloud software keeps your business functions going when your office loses power. It helps your people work from anywhere and on any device. Your data stays secure and uncorrupted from loadshedding. Your business saves money and gains functionality.