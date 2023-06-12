Schneider Electric Champions Youth Education with Free Online Courses

In a world yearning for sustainability and economic prosperity. Empowering the youth with the knowledge and skills to shape a sustainable future becomes imperative. Shining the spotlight on the significance of equipping young minds with tools to build a sustainable tomorrow aspired.

2023 Youth Month theme, “Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future.”

Recognizing the crucial role of education in empowering, Schneider Electric- leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. With a visionary goal to empower and equip students with the necessary skills launched two exceptional online courses. That not only prepares students for successful careers but also, importantly, instills the importance of sustainability and energy transition.

The Schneider Electric Global Student Experience

An unparalleled opportunity for students to gain a head start in their careers. This transformative program offers a wealth of invaluable knowledge through e-learning modules and simulated projects. It welcomes undergraduates and master’s students alike, catering to a diverse range of career interests like Sales & Marketing to Services, Supply Chain, Digital Careers, and Sustainability as a Business.

”Whilst formal learning institutions provide students with valuable knowledge, they often lack the requisite practical, real-life skills training that is essential in the workplace. Schneider Electric’s Global Student Experience bridges this gap, providing current and practical guidance to hit the road running,” says Modlay Davids, Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding Specialist at Schneider Electric.

Become a Player in the Energy Transition

Electric’s commitment to youth empowerment and sustainability doesn’t stop there. The second online course, ” Become a Player in the Energy Transition.’ Is a collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC), a United Nations (UN) agency, and the esteemed French NGO Atelier 21.

It showcases different levels of development, inspiring participants to explore professional opportunities in the clean energy sector. Also directs them towards specialized technical courses on solar power, wind power, and other emerging fields.

Carina van Zyl, Sustainable Development Specialist at Schneider Electric, emphasizes the significance of this initiative, “Participation in this initiative compliments and strengthens Schneider Electric’s longstanding dedication to sustainability and youth empowerment. We committed to providing professional training to one million young people by 2025, to date, over 400,000 individuals have benefitted from the initiative.”

The path to a sustainable future begins with education. Schneider Electric invites the youth to embark on this transformative journey, enabling them to become the architects of change.

All courses are open for registration till 16 June 2023. To Register: VISIT /schneider-global-student-experience-2023 and Become a Player in the Energy Transition.