Modulus Launches Digital Asset Exchanges with AI Conversational Assistant

Modulus, a US-based developer of ultra-high-performance trading and surveillance technology for global exchanges, unveils its AI conversational assistant. This assistant, specifically designed for digital asset exchanges, offers instant support for trades, order status, and account history inquiries.

Richard Gardner, CEO of Modulus, “This development is not only a game-changer for exchanges across the globe, but for the digital assets industry”. ”This isn’t designed to take over customer service. It is designed to revolutionize it completely, helping customers with routine inquiries & urgent queries to the human who is best qualified to answer them” he added.

This approach will enhance customer experiences and address the technical nature of cryptocurrency, providing personalized responses tailored to individual investors.

By adopting this patent-pending technology, exchanges can expand their customer demographic, increasing revenue and accessibility to digital assets for a broader investor audience. Gardner highlighted the dual strategy of capturing a larger market share and growing the overall market, with this technology enabling exchanges to achieve the latter by venturing into new markets.

