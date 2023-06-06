Centre for Cybersecurity Joins Forces with SharePass to Revolutionize Student Communication Security

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Centre for Cybersecurity, a leading institution dedicated to safeguarding digital environments, has partnered with SharePass, an innovative technology company specializing in cutting-edge secure communication solutions. Their shared goal: to transform the way students connect with their educational institutions while prioritizing their privacy and data protection as cyber threats evolve rapidly.

Educational institutions face significant challenges in safeguarding sensitive student information and establishing robust communication channels. Recognizing the urgent need to address this issue, the Centre for Cybersecurity and SharePass have joined forces and expertise’s to provide an unrivaled solution tailored to the unique needs of educational environments by utilizing the state-of-the-art communication platform which harnesses its robust encryption protocols and advanced authentication mechanisms to ensure end-to-end encryption, creating a fortified barrier around sensitive student data while thwarting unauthorized access attempts.

these organizations are at the forefront of revolutionizing secure communication in the education sector, paving the way for a safer and more protected digital landscape allowing educational institutions can seamlessly and securely communicate with their students across various digital channels as it offers an intuitive user interface and user-friendly features, empowering students and faculty to exchange information, collaborate on projects, and access essential resources within a highly secure environment.

“We are excited to partner with SharePass in our mission to protect sensitive information and promote cybersecurity awareness,” said Yuri Miloslavsky, CEO of SharePass. “By leveraging SharePass’s technology, the Centre for Cybersecurity can effectively communicate with students while ensuring the privacy and confidentiality of their personal information. We are committed to supporting the Centre for Cybersecurity’s dedication to data security and helping them create a secure digital environment for students.”

This collaboration between the Centre for Cybersecurity and SharePass represents a significant step forward in enhancing student communication security.

//Staff writer