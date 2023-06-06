FNB Smart Card innovation skyrockets service delivery

First National Bank skyrockets service delivery through its recent exemplary achievement. FNB’s commitment to service excellence and collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs has enabled the issuance of a significant number of Smart IDs and passports, empowering individuals and contributing to the growth and prosperity of South Africa. On, 5 June 2023 the bank proudly announced a significant achievement in its partnership with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA). Since 2015, FNB has successfully issued over 400,000 Smart IDs and passports through its branches, playing a vital role in facilitating convenient access to these essential identity documents and supporting service delivery efforts.

With participating branches located in Gauteng, Western Cape, Limpopo, and Kwa-Zulu Natal, FNB has been at the forefront of providing efficient and accessible services to the community.

During this period, FNB’s branches at 4 Merchant Place, Lifestyle Centre Centurion, Lynnwood, and The Glen in Gauteng, as well as Cornubia in KwaZulu-Natal, Burgersfort in Limpopo, and Green Point in the Western Cape, issued an impressive total of 192,954 Smart IDs and 233,026 passports.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, Chief Executive of FNB Points of Presence, expresses gratitude towards customers for their enthusiastic adoption of this service and highlights its far-reaching impact;

“We are truly humbled by our customers’ ongoing support in utilizing our branch network to collect their IDs and passports. This collaboration establishes a solid foundation for enhancing access to crucial services that have profound social and economic implications. An identity document is the key to unlocking various economic opportunities, including employment, financial services, and even mobile telecommunications. We also take this opportunity to remind our valued customers that the booking process for ID and passport documents can be easily facilitated through eChannel, the Department of Home Affairs’ online booking portal, which captures the applicant’s personal details.”

Customers can conveniently apply for their Smart IDs and passports through the Department of Home Affairs’ online booking system and subsequently collect them from any of the seven participating FNB branches. Once the online application is processed, customers can schedule a visit to their chosen branch for fingerprint verification. Once the document is ready for collection an SMS confirmation is sent to notify the applicant.

Van Zyl concludes by expressing FNB’s ambition to further expand this critical service across more sites or branches within their footprint. Recognizing that branches play an integral role in serving communities, FNB is committed to leveraging its infrastructure to ensure easy access to services beyond banking.

Staff writer