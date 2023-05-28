Centbee and nChain Join Forces to Advance Global Blockchain Payments

Centbee, a prominent blockchain payments company, has revealed a strategic partnership with nChain, a leading authority in Web3 and Blockchain technologies. This collaboration aims to bolster Centbee’s blockchain payments technology offerings.

Through this partnership, Centbee will gain the expertise of nChain’s specialized software development team, renowned for their proficiency in BSV blockchain and related services. By harnessing nChain’s extensive experience in BSV blockchain technology, Centbee’s technical capabilities will be significantly strengthened.

Lorien Gamaroff, CEO of Centbee remarked, “We are very pleased to be collaborating with another leading BSV company to build the future of digital payments. The software development team will focus on building blockchain technical integrations for remittance, fiat-to-digital currency on-ramps and off-ramps and offering loyalty rewards as a service on the BSV blockchain.”

The BSV blockchain is the fastest public ledger with the capability to support over 50 000 transactions per second. Each transaction can facilitate smart contracts, transfer a secure token or create an immutable record. BSV is a digital asset that allows users to send and receive money instantly, anywhere in the world.

Centbee provides an easy-to-use consumer digital wallet (downloaded more than 100,000 times from the app stores) that leverages this technology to make sending and receiving money easy, fast and low-cost. In addition, Centbee is one of the few services that enables consumers to easily spend the BSV in their wallet, by making thousands of digital vouchers available to purchase in over 100 countries. Centbee recently launched the ability to send remittances from anywhere in the world to West and East Africa.

Christen Ager-Hanssen, CEO nChain Group, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Centbee to deepen their technical skills in order to drive adoption of the Centbee wallet across the world. By working together, we look forward to strengthening the BSV ecosystem’s suite of products and services to create real value and make the BSV blockchain the number one choice when it comes to digital payments for consumers and businesses.”

Staff writer