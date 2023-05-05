Huawei, Supersport Ink Tech Partnership

Multinational technology company, HUAWEI and South African professional football club, SuperSport United, have partnered once again to enhance the technological capabilities and digital presence of SuperSport to bring innovation to the club’s operations, both on and off the pitch.

SuperSport United’s emphasis on teaming up with best partners to improve the club’s performance is at the core of its strategy, and its partnership with HUAWEI has enabled the team access to various improvements across all its operations.

HUAWEI Vice President of Operations, Akhram Mohamed mentioned, “HUAWEI’s superior products and technology innovations will be the key driving force at SuperSport United. HUAWEI’s advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision will support and monitor players performances and provide analysed data for the technical team.

By leveraging HUAWEI’s advanced technologies, sports organisations can stay ahead of the curve and provide a world-class experience to their fans and stakeholders.

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews says, “Football has had a technological explosion in recent years with data analytics and performance measurement driving recruitment and retention decision making around players. It’s absolutely critical for us as a club to be at the forefront of the technology revolution which means trusting our performance hardware and the data, we can access from it. In HUAWEI we have a globally recognized partner at the cutting edge of the technology industry with products and features that can give us a competitive edge on our fellow rivals in the PSL. “

The new HUAWEI nova 11i: Providing a supreme cinematic full- view of all football games Coupled with the sporting announcement, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group also announced the launch of the HUAWEI nova 11i in South Africa, the latest addition to the nova family, showcasing the brand’s dedication to empowering young individuals in their pursuit of dreams. Since the nova product line’s debut in 2016, HUAWEI has consistently redefined the “flagship lite” smartphone category, offering young users a fusion of innovative design, imaging technology, and a cutting-edge operating system that perfectly balances technology and style.

The HUAWEI nova 11i boasts a 5000 mAh battery capable of powering you through each day. It also features 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo technology which takes the battery to 60% in just 30 minutes. Together with the long-lasting battery, the HUAWEI nova11i offers users an immersive cinematic viewing experience, providing users with an immersive audio-visual escapade. Streaming your favourite football matches will never be the same, thanks to the vast display that expands your horizons in glorious HD resolution. In addition, the HUAWEI nova 11i features the Histen 8.1 technology, which is professionally tuned audio performance to deliver improved dynamic range and incredible surround sound effects for an impressive and refined listening experience.

“HUAWEI has made significant advancements in various areas of technology, and the company is poised to continue innovating and leading innovations in digital sports experiences. We are also committed to further developing our partnership with SuperSport United and exploring new ways for consumers to enjoy football,” concludes Mohamed.

To order the HUAWEI nova 11i, visit the HUAWEI online store.