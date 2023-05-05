Global Technology Company SLB Opens New Office in Windhoek, Namibia

SLB will develop local capabilities and local recruitment; In-country value aims to achieve a 70 percent Namibian workforce

SLB (www.SLB.com), a global technology company, officially inaugurated its new office in Windhoek, Namibia.

Operating for more than 50 years in Namibia, SLB is continuing its commitment to delivering on the country’s energy ambition by driving new frontier exploration and development, both on and offshore, while adapting to the ever-evolving needs of the industry and country. SLB is working to develop local Namibia talent through university collaborations, local recruitment and accelerated training programs with gender diversity and inclusion. SLB is committed to achieving 70% Namibian local talent by 2028, with a 45% gender balance.

At the office inauguration, Namibia Minister of Energy, Tom Alweendo, emphasized the importance of SLB continuing to deploy its ‘License to Operate’ based on three foundations: legitimacy, credibility and trustworthiness. The goal is to have skilled and capable Namibians emerge as national examples of the work achieved through local content development.

Speaking at the office opening in Namibia, Miguel Baptista, SLB’s Managing Director for Angola and Central, East and Southern Africa, said, “It is a very proud moment for the SLB team in Namibia. In such exciting times for Namibia’s energy industry, we will leverage our experience to create and deploy innovative technology that drives customer performance while decarbonizing oil and gas operations.” He added, “I would like to take this opportunity to recognize our local talents, who are the future of Namibia’s energy industry. Our people enable us to deliver sustainable impact now and tomorrow. We are proud of our strong local culture, which anchors our values and embeds sustainability into everything we do”.

The Windhoek office opening comes shortly after SLB’s participation as the technology sponsor at the 2023 Namibia International Energy Conference. SLB’s participation at the conference focused on the company’s role in shaping the future of energy and its contribution toward in-country value and inclusive transformation in Namibia. Minister Alweendo congratulated SLB on its conference participation, saying, “Your valuable insights, experiences and perspectives have helped us gain a deeper understanding of the issues at hand and the potential solutions that can be explored.”

