World cybersecurity first for Evina as 1bn users on telecom mobile payments protected

Evina, a leading cybersecurity expert for fintech and mobile operators, announces that it now protects over 1 billion mobile users annually worldwide.

Users who purchase or subscribe to services via direct carrier billing or mobile money, and mobile subscribers more generally, are increasingly likely to be protected by Evina’s technology.

Founded to combat the increasing sophistication and professionalization of mobile payment fraud, Evina’s cutting-edge solutions are designed to fight hacking and social engineering techniques with extreme precision and rapidity. Its two flagship solutions, Evina MobileMoneyProtect and Evina DCB 360, protect mobile money and carrier billing worldwide respectively, enabling a significant increase in fintech revenue while dividing by two complaint-related costs.

“I’m very proud of the work we’ve done that has allowed us to reach this milestone and proud of the tangible impact we’ve had on a human and social level,” said David Lotfi, CEO of Evina. “This is just the first step, and we owe it first and foremost to our partners. The more partnerships we have, the better our fraud detection algorithms become. It’s a virtuous circle that benefits the entire ecosystem. When malware are detected in Europe, our customers in the Middle East are instantly protected.”

Evina’s unmatched critical mass, securing over 1 billion users in more than 80 countries, is enhanced by its exceptional AI-based adaptive technology and the continued dedication of its malware analysts. This powerful synergy makes Evina a leading authority in the fight against cybercrime targeting fintech technologies. This is why Evina has been recognized with prestigious awards such as Juniper Research’s Future Digital Awards for the best financial transaction security solution, and the Global Carrier Billing Summit Award for the best anti-fraud solution.

The mobile payment industry, a $2.5 trillion market today that is expected to grow at a rate of 21% per year according to McKinsey, is attracting top telco players around the world who are making sure they take advantage of this opportunity. Leading mobile payment providers such as Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Ooredoo, Vodacom and MTN are already relying on Evina’s solutions to detect and prevent fraudulent activity in real-time, protect the diversification of their mobile payment offering and ensure strong and secure growth.

