Hitachi Energy high-voltage technology strengthens northern Namibian electricity backbone

Hitachi Energy’s leading high-voltage solutions will play a significant role in ensuring reliable power sup-ply in Oshakati, Ongwediva, Ondangwa and surrounding areas

As a pioneering technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all, Hitachi Energy is delivering a comprehensive range of high-voltage equipment to leading hydropower construction company Sinohydro Corporation Limited, to enhance NamPower’s Kunene and Omatando substations in northern Namibia.

In order to meet Namibia’s rising electricity demand, NamPower, the country’s bulk electricity supplier, is implementing the two substations as part of the utility’s Transmission Master Plan, with the support of Sinohydro. The project will strengthen and expand the country’s transmission network and ensure reliable power supply throughout Namibia.

The development of the Kunene and Omatando substations will significantly increase electricity supply and reliability to Oshakati, Ongwediva, Ondangwa and surrounding areas. The construction of these two substations is crucial to strengthening the northern Namibia transmission backbone. For this project, Hitachi Energy collaborated with Sinohydro for the supply of a comprehensive range of reliable high-voltage products including circuit breakers, instrument transformers, surge arresters and disconnectors to NamPower.

“We are proud to be collaborating with Sinohydro and NamPower in this key infrastructure expansion project that will contribute towards addressing Namibia’s electricity supply challenges. As a leader in high-voltage technology, our well-proven solutions enable our customers and partners to achieve uninterrupted power supply while enhancing the safety, reliability and efficiency of power networks,” said Malvin Naicker, Managing Director for Hitachi Energy Southern Africa.

“At NamPower, we strive to provide innovative electricity solutions in the South African Development Community (SADC) region. The Kunene and Omatando substation projects, which are in the implementation phase, form part of the NamPower Transmission Master Plan that is critical for improving energy reliability in the country. We are pleased to collaborate with Hitachi Energy on these projects that will help us achieve our goal of a more resilient power network in Namibia,” said Kahenge Haulofu, Managing Director of NamPower.

This cross-stakeholder collaboration is a solid commitment to bring solutions that advance national electrification in Namibia. In doing so, Hitachi Energy plays a critical role in transforming the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure.

//Staff writer