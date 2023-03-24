How ISO 27032 Lead Cybersecurity Manager Training Can Enhance Your Cybersecurity Career

Cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, with hackers becoming more sophisticated in their attacks. It’s becoming increasingly crucial for organisations to have qualified cybersecurity professionals who can prevent and mitigate cyberattacks. The ISO/IEC 27032 Lead Cybersecurity Manager certification is one of the most respected and sought-after cybersecurity certifications globally, and the Primus Institute of Technology offers a comprehensive training programme to help professionals achieve this certification.

Why Choose Primus Institute of Technology?



Primus Institute of Technology is a South Africa-based technology training and research organisation. We offer cybersecurity courses that are designed to help professionals develop the skills and knowledge they need to become cybersecurity leaders. Our ISO/IEC 27032 Lead Cybersecurity Manager training programme is designed to provide learners with the knowledge and skills to manage cybersecurity risks and develop a cybersecurity strategy for their organisation.

Course Details



Our ISO/IEC 27032 Lead Cybersecurity Manager training programme is a seven-day course that covers the essential elements of cybersecurity management. The course is designed to prepare learners for the ISO/IEC 27032 Lead Cybersecurity Manager certification exam. During the course, learners will gain an in-depth understanding of the following topics:

Cybersecurity management principles

Cybersecurity risk management

Cybersecurity incident management

Cybersecurity policy and strategy development

Registration and Course Dates

The registration fee for the ISO/IEC 27032 Lead Cybersecurity Manager training programme is R18,999. The course dates are 03 – 09 May 2023. To register for the course, download the course brochure here https://www.primusinstitute.co.za/brochure-lead-cybersecurity-manager/ and contact Primus Institute of Technology. We offer an early-bird discount of 10% for learners who register before 01 April 2023.



Enhance Your Cybersecurity Career with Primus Institute of Technology

If you’re looking to advance your career in cybersecurity, Primus Institute of Technology’s ISO/IEC 27032 Lead Cybersecurity Manager training programme can help. Our comprehensive training programme is designed to equip you with the skills and knowledge you need to manage cybersecurity risks and develop a cybersecurity strategy for your organisation. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your cybersecurity career. Register today and become a certified ISO/IEC 27032 Lead Cybersecurity Manager.

