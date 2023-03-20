Fast Congo DRC fiber highway goes live.

Fast Congo – a subsidiary of GBS & the Paratus Group – announces massive fiber capacity is now activated in DRC.

The Paratus Group subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Fast Congo, announces that its 620-kilometer fiber optic network link between Muanda on the West Coast and the capital, Kinshasa, is now active. The fiber link will deliver high speed connectivity to the region through the Paratus Group’s pan-African network.

The fiber highway was originally installed and funded by the World Bank following which, last year, the DRC government entity, Société Congolaise de Fibre Optique (SOCOF ) announced that Fast Congo had won the tender to deploy, operate and maintain the fiber link in an exclusive 15-year license contract. Over the last few months, Fast Congo has been installing the necessary infrastructure to connect the network, which is now live and fully operational.

By adding DRC to its network, Paratus group now boasts a unique and contiguous footprint in Africa, which includes: offices in seven SADC countries; five Data Centers (including the Google Equiano Cable landing station in Namibia); 6,000 VSAT terminals; an extended network through satellite connectivity-focused service in more than 37 African countries; and international points of presence (PoPs) in the UK, Europe and the USA.

The inauguration event for the new DRC fiber route took place today, on March 16th, in Kinshasa. It was attended by several delegates from the DRC government along with executives from Global Broadband Solutions (GBS) and Paratus Group.

Speaking at the event, Paratus Group CEO, Mr Schalk Erasmus said: “This is a major milestone in delivering high quality and high-capacity network services in the DRC. We are uniquely placed to connect the country to Angola and Zambia and beyond through our network in southern Africa.”

GBS Inc. CEO, Mr Hassan Yahfoufi adds: “The new network will unlock huge economic potential in the region. For the moment, we’re only offering wholesale connectivity solutions and this will enable other operators to offer high-speed fiber connectivity to businesses and consumers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, providing them with limitless opportunities to connect with anyone across the continent and globally.”

About Paratus

Paratus is Africa’s quality network. With an eye on the future, the group’s investment in infrastructure underscores its long-term commitment to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. Paratus is managed by a passionate and professional operational team in seven African countries – Angola, Botswana, DRC, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zambia. The business’s extended network provides a satellite connectivity-focused service in more than 35 African countries to a magnitude of customer satellite connections across Africa. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international (points of presence) PoPs in Europe, the UK, and the USA.

Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. By understanding the unique opportunities that Africa offers businesses and individuals to break boundaries and to connect without limits, Paratus is committed to raising the bar for providing quality connectivity in Africa.

About Fast Congo

Fast Congo is a joint-venture between Paratus Group and Global Broadband Solutions. A specialist in the design and supply of telecommunication solutions, it offers wholesale fiber services in the Democratic Republic of Congo, supported by a team of experienced and highly qualified engineers and technicians.