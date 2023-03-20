From Bootstrapped to Profitable: How Netcore Cloud Plans to Conquer the Global Customer Engagement and Experience Platform Market in South Africa

Netcore Cloud is a marketing technology SaaS company that has been in the Martech industry for over 25 years and earned global recognition for its services. The company offers a comprehensive range of martech solutions, empowering product and growth marketers to provide intelligent customer experiences with powerful AI that reaches across all touchpoints in their user’s journey. Netcore Cloud helps marketers build a complete 360-degree view of their customers.

To achieve this, Netcore Cloud has multiple and multi-layered strategies that facilitate omni-channel communication journeys, personalize applications and websites, optimize user experiences, provide real-time reports, and furnish actionable analytics for over 6500 global brands across a wide spectrum of industries such as eCommerce, D2C, Fintech, BFSI, FMCG, EdTech, Gaming, Gifting, Travel, Hospitality and more. This makes Netcore Cloud an ideal all-in-one solution for marketers looking to enhance their customer engagement.

The company has successfully established a strong presence in Africa and added numerous premium brands to its portfolio in the region. These brands include Planet Fitness, Bogart Man, Digitamall.com, Wakanow, UBA, Wema Bank, Sterling Bank, Interswitch, First Bank of Nigeria, Konga, and FCMB, among others. The company began operating in South Africa about 2.5 years ago and has gained significant momentum in the region. More and more brands are recognizing the potential of the South African market, and the company is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Speaking about the company’s aspirations, Rakesh Acharya, Business Manager – South Africa, said, “At Netcore, we believe that transformative customer experience is not just a buzzword, but a game-changing approach for brands. We are committed to enabling hyper-personalization that feels like magic for customers by leveraging the power of unified customer and product data, combined with AI optimization.”

Today’s swiftly evolving martech allows brands to personalize customer interactions. Here, AI and ML play the lead role. Marketers now make better-informed decisions because they analyze consumer behavior by historical purchases. Netcore was the first AI and ML-powered marketing automation and customer engagement platform to offer real solutions to pressing conversion and retention challenges. Their consumer-first products include Contextual Nudges, AI-led personalized product recommendations, and app walkthroughs, all of which worked especially well with retailers.

Netcore’s full-stack marketing suite provides marketers and product teams the speed and agility to create compelling digital experiences at scale. Using Netcore, brands segment and orchestrate omnichannel behavior-driven campaigns, deliver AI-driven personalized experiences across all touchpoints, create no-code experiences that nudge users in the right direction, create immersive inbox experiences with Email 2.0, and much more.

Netcore Cloud has made three significant acquisitions since 2019. It began with Quinto.ai (a Conversational AI platform), followed by Boxx.ai (an AI-First Omnichannel Personalization & Recommendation Engine), and finally, Hansel.io (a real-time no-code product experience platform). These platforms, teams, and capabilities are integrated with the Netcore Cloud Platform. Last year, Netcore Cloud made one of the biggest SaaS acquisitions of the decade at $100 million with US-based search personalization company, Unbxd.

Netcore has been awarded numerous accolades, including recognition from G2, Gartner, and Forrester. The company has maintained its leadership position in Personalization, Push Notification, A/B Testing, Enterprise SMS Marketing, Transactional Email, and Email Deliverability for an impressive 10 consecutive years. In December, Netcore Cloud received the highest overall customer rating (4.6/5) as a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Report for Email Marketing Platforms. As of November 2022, a staggering 89% of reviewing customers were willing to recommend Netcore. Now, with plans to launch an IPO by Q1 2023, the company is poised for continued growth.

