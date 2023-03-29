Connecting Customer Data and Real-Time Intelligence: How Retailers Can Benefit from the Salesforce Retail Summit

Retailers today operate in an era of uncertainty, from economic instability to load-shedding, and it has become crucial to explore innovative solutions that can help overcome these obstacles. The Salesforce Retail Summit is an ideal platform for retailers to gain insights and strategies that can help them not just survive, but thrive in these times of uncertainty.

Scheduled to take place at Hotel Sky in Cape Town on the 20th of April, the summit is focused on the theme of “How To Survive And Thrive In Times Of Uncertainty.” The agenda for the day is packed with presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, all designed to help attendees connect customer data, activate real-time intelligence, and address the challenges facing the retail industry in South Africa.

The summit is open to retail executives, decision-makers, and professionals from retail brands of all sizes. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from local and international speakers who will share their insights and expertise on the retail industry in South Africa. They will also gain a deep understanding of the role of loyalty in the success of retail businesses.

One of the key benefits of attending the Salesforce Retail Summit is the opportunity to connect with other retail professionals. This can help foster new relationships and collaborations that can help drive innovation and growth in the industry. Attendees can also take advantage of the opportunity to network with Salesforce experts and learn about the latest tools and solutions available to help retailers succeed.

To register for the summit and view the agenda, readers should visit https://itnewsafrica.com/event/event/salesforce/. The event is free for retail professionals, but seats are limited, so interested parties should register as soon as possible.

In conclusion, the Salesforce Retail Summit is a must-attend event for retailers looking to gain insights and strategies to help them overcome the challenges facing the industry today. Attendees will gain a deep understanding of the role of loyalty in retail success, learn about the latest tools and solutions available, and have the opportunity to network with other retail professionals. With the event being free for retail professionals, it’s an opportunity that should not be missed.

