Vertiv Introduces New Prefabricated Modular Data Centre Solution to Allow Large Capacity Expansion

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced the Vertiv MegaMod and Vertiv MegaMod Plus, a turnkey prefabricated modular (PFM) data centre solution, deployable in expandable units of 0.5 or 1 megawatts for IT loads up to 2 megawatts or more. The high-quality prefabricated modules are integrated and tested with industry leading Vertiv™ power management systems, thermal management solutions, remote monitoring, and IT equipment racks to deliver exceptional performance and help companies reduce deployment time by up to 40% compared to a traditional data centre build. The solutions are now available across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Companies are racing to deploy processing power in new locations to meet demand for digital business products and services. The MegaMod™, and the MegaMod™ Plus which offers up to 25% more rack and cooling capacity, enable customers to expand core-to-edge data centre networks and to rapidly deploy new compute capacity with lower upfront costs, greater predictability, and less risk than traditional data centre builds, thanks to proven industrial processes and high standards of quality control. Both solutions provide options to grow horizontally or vertically, with MegaMod providing cooling capacity in the IT Hall area, while MegaMod Plus is configured with cooling modules that support the IT Hall space expansions.

“Historically, facilities have typically been stick-built, requiring long lead times and heavy upfront capital investment. However, growing digitalisation trends have urged investors and data centre operators to reconsider this approach,” said Viktor Petik, vice president and EMEA leader for Vertiv’s Integrated Modular Solutions business. “As demand for digital services soars, data centre owners are better able to capture this growth if they can accelerate the rollout of new capacity. The good news is that prefabricated modular data centres like Vertiv MegaMod enable stakeholders to act quickly.”

The flexible solution capacity is ideal for medium size data centres and can be easily deployed and expanded as the business needs grow. Vertiv also provides end-to-end services for a straightforward start-up and smooth operations, including deployment, commissioning, ongoing maintenance, remote monitoring, and training.

Staff writer