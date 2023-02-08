Paratus Zambia Receives Gateway License

Paratus Zambia, a part of the pan-African telecommunications company, Paratus Group, has just been awarded the last available data gateway license in Zambia from the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA). This is a big deal for Paratus Zambia because only data license holders can now deploy international gateways, cross-border communications services, and import internet data traffic into the country. This means that Paratus Zambia and the other five data gateway licensees in Zambia hold exclusive rights to import and export internet data capacity. This service was previously limited to mobile network and carrier providers only.

Marius van Vuuren, the Managing Director of Paratus Zambia, said, “Being awarded the last gateway license is a major achievement for us. With this license, we can leverage our terrestrial and cross-border fiber network and satellite communications to provide high-quality internet services and import/export internet data capacity to other ISPs in Zambia. This presents a great business opportunity for us, and it’s important to note that many ISPs may not be aware of the regulations surrounding internet capacity delivery. We are looking forward to working with them to offer seamless and high-quality services in Zambia.”

Chama Chinyanta, the General Manager of Infrastructure at Paratus Zambia, said, “We started the process in April 2022. We were awarded the ZICTA tender because Paratus meets the necessary infrastructure requirements. For example, our network is connected and spans the southern African region. This means we can deliver what is needed: international data connections to neighbouring countries. We are now one of six providers with this type of license and can import/export data into and out of Zambia.”

Van Vuuren also added that they will provide a fully integrated data network service in Zambia and will build digital momentum in Zambia. Through this data gateway license, they can deliver what Zambian businesses need while working with other ISPs in Zambia. It solidifies their commitment to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. Furthermore, it comes at a time when they are nearing completion of their metro fiber rollout project which was done in partnership with Meta.

About Paratus Zambia

Based in Lusaka, Paratus Zambia is part of the Paratus Group. Paratus is Africa’s quality network. With an eye on the future, the group’s investment in infrastructure underscores its long-term commitment to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. Paratus is managed by a passionate and professional operational team in seven African countries – Angola, Botswana, DRC, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zambia. The business’s extended network provides a satellite connectivity-focused service in 37 African countries to a magnitude of customer satellite connections across Africa. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international (points of presence) PoPs in Europe, the UK, and the USA.

Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. By understanding the unique opportunities that Africa offers businesses and individuals to break boundaries and to connect without limits, Paratus is committed to raising the bar for providing quality connectivity in Africa.