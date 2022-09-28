Visa Appoints New Country Head for South Africa

Global payments company Visa has appointed Lineshree Moodley as its new Country Head for South Africa (SA).

Lineshree will be responsible for the development and implementation of Visa’s growth strategy in the region and will be part of the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) leadership team at Visa.

Lineshree’s appointment is in line with Visa’s vision to continue to build a solid regional team by matching unique strengths and talents with critical business opportunities.

Speaking on the new appointment, Senior Vice President at Visa and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Aida Diarra said, “Lineshree’s appointment reflects the importance we place in the South African market and in supporting our clients and partners. The depth of experience that she brings will enable her to make immediate contributions to our strategy and growth within the region and Sub-Saharan Africa. We look forward to Lineshree’s leadership in building on our continued efforts to help accelerate digital commerce in South Africa”.

Prior to this new role, Lineshree held various positions at Visa including Head of Visa Consulting and Analytics for Sub-Saharan Africa and more recently as Interim Cluster Country Head for Visa South Africa and prior to joining Visa Lineshree was a Managing Director at Accenture Financial Services (SA).

Lineshree has over 17 years’ experience in retail banking and has made a significant impact on the future of eCommerce in Sub-Saharan Africa. She has also supported mobile network operators and fintechs across various markets to develop strategies and digitize payments within the continent.

Lineshree is passionate about ensuring business value unlocked in Financial Services (South Africa and SSA) has a direct impact on the upliftment of people, businesses, and economies.

By Staff Writer.