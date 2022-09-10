How Do I Clear My HP HPE2-W07 Exam in Africa?

This web based, online exam assesses the candidates’ understanding and knowledge of the network edge market trend, Aruba’s economic and usage flexibility, Aruba SMB solutions, Aruba Cloud solutions, Aruba AIOps, Aruba Zero Trust Security, Aruba Edge Services Platform (ESP), and strategy, as well as Aruba Unified Infrastructure in the campus, data centre, and branch.

Who is eligible to take the HPE2-W07 Exam?

Ideal candidates for this exam are HPE Aruba sales channel partner professionals.

Format Overview:

The HPE2-W07 practice exam dumps is taken online. The exam lasts for an hour and fifteen minutes. There are 50 questions on it. 70% is needed to pass the test. Simplified Chinese, Korean, Japanese, German, Castilian Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and English are the available languages.

Outline of the HPE2-W01 Exam with Objectives:

Topic 1: Business and Technology (7%)

Describe the changes that are taking place at the edge of the network. Describe the reasons why clients require flexibility in how they use, manage, and pay for IT services. Describe how the edge transition gives customers chances to boost their company’s outcomes.

Topic 2: Aruba Strategy and Vision (13%)

Describe how Aruba’s edge-to-cloud approach enables clients of all levels to innovate their operations, provide customised experiences, and develop new products. Describe how the four features of Aruba ESP (AIOps, Zero Trust Security, Unified Infrastructure, and As-a-Service) assist large and medium-sized businesses to achieve new business goals.

Topic 3: Flexibility in Finance and Consumption (10%)

Show your clients that you are aware of the business drivers behind the shift to consumption models based on services. Indicate the advantages that Aruba’s ESP as-a-Service solutions and partners acquire. To involve your consumers and have more productive sales interactions, adopt a value-oriented strategy.

Topic 4: Aruba Cloud Solutions (10%)

Specify the benefits that mid-market and business customers can receive from the Aruba Cloud Strategy. Describe the perks the Aruba Cloud Strategy brings you as an Aruba Partner in terms of competition. Describe how the Aruba Cloud Strategy is enabled by the capabilities and solutions of Aruba Central.

Topic 5: Aruba AIOps (10%)

Demonstrate how Aruba AIOps sets Aruba apart in the industry. Describe how Aruba AIOps enables businesses to reframe their goals in order to create distinctive user-experience and ground-breaking services and products. Describe the primary use cases for Aruba AIOps and illustrate the best solutions for each use case.

Topic 6: Aruba Zero Trust Security (10%)

Explain why Aruba is unique in the industry because to Aruba Zero Trust Security. Identifying and authenticating each user and connected device on the network and enforcing perfectly alright rules are just two ways in which Aruba Zero Trust Security safeguards businesses from the network’s edge all the way to the cloud. Describe the primary use cases for Aruba Zero Trust Security and provide the suitable solutions for each use case.

Topic 7: Campus Access for Aruba Unified Infrastructure (13%)

Describe the unique selling points of Aruba campus solutions. Explain how The solutions provided by Aruba are created using an unified architecture that is intended to provide a uniform experience for both wired and wireless users. Describe the main applications of Aruba Unified Infrastructure and describe the best campus options for each application.

Topic 8: Data Centre for Aruba Unified Infrastructure (10%)

Outline the ways in which Aruba Data center solutions set the company apart from its competitors. Describe the administration, management, and optimization automation features of Aruba Data Centre products. Describe the main applications of Aruba Unified Infrastructure in the data centre and present solutions for each application. Summarize the competitive environment at a top standard and detail how Aruba partners can succeed with Aruba Data Centre solutions.

Topic 9: SD-Branch for Aruba Unified Infrastructure (10%)

Describe the ways that Aruba’s SD-Branch solutions set company besides its competitors. Illustrate how Aruba Unified Infrastructure makes managing distributed networks easier and enhances connection. Describe the main applications for Aruba Unified Infrastructure and describe how Aruba SD-Branch solutions fit into each application. Address the competitive environment at a high level and detail how Aruba Partners can succeed with Aruba SD-Branch solutions.

Topic 10: Aruba Small Business Solutions (7%)

Describe the specific requirements of customers for small businesses. Detail the Instant On portfolio from Aruba and how it satisfies the special requirements of small enterprises. Choose the best Aruba solutions for a certain use case involving a small business. Describe the strong competitive environment and discuss how the Aruba Small Business portfolio can help you in the future.

Enrol for the HPE2-W07 exam:

A Pearson VUE username and password are required, as well as an HPE Learner ID. For the comfort of administering exams, they provide 24-hour access. Remember that you have 24 hours from the time of buying to take these exams, which are timed just like they might be in a test centre. The policy for exam retakes is to WAIT for 7 days if the previous two attempts were made within that time frame. HPE maintains the authority to change exam costs in response to currency fluctuations.

Platform Exams4sure:

Before taking the exam on the ideal platform, Exams4sure advises all of its students to finish the training and go over all of the readings and papers. Utilize our study materials, extra resources, practice questions, and HPE books. Exam questions are designed using either assumed understanding from prior work experience, expected levels of learning based on industry best practices, or other criteria. The course learning or preparation alone do not guarantee that you might pass the test.

