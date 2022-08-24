SA’s Communication Regulator Names New Acting CEO as Former Boss Jumps to MTN

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced the appointment of Norman Gidi as its acting CEO, effective 1 September 2022. This comes as current boss Willington Ngwepe departs to serve in a top position at MTN Group.

According to a statement by Icasa, Gidi will assume leadership of the regulator until the end of November, or until a permanent appointment is made. Former CEO Ngwepe is expected to leave Icasa on 31 August, following his resignation.

Ngwepe has been appointed to serve as MTN’s chief of staff in the office of Group CEO Ralph Mupita. He had been at Icasa for the last 8 years, joining first as COO.

Incoming boss Gidi has a longer tenure at Icasa under his belt, joining the public regulator in 2009 first as a senior manager handling licensing issues for broadcasters, telecom operators and postal services.

“Gidi brings a wealth of Icasa-specific knowledge and experience to the acting role, having been with the authority for more than 12 years,” the regulator said about the new appointment and expressed its full confidence in Gidi as acting CEO.

According to Icasa, Gidi is an admitted advocate of the High Court of South Africa since 2009. He holds a degree of Master of Laws from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Since joining, the advocate has held several positions at the regulator, namely Executive: Legal, Risk and CCC (LRCCC) in 2017, and as of 2021, Executive: Policy Research and Analysis.

“On behalf of both myself and Council, I wish to extend my congratulations, support

and well wishes to Adv. Gidi on his new role. I know that he can count on the

cooperation and assistance of both staff at ICASA and the wider stakeholder

community during this time,” said the Acting Chairperson of Icasa, Dr Charley Lewis.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter