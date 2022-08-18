Johannesburg Prepares for Digital Finance Africa 2022

Digital Finance Africa 2022, the definitive annual event on technology leadership in the financial services industry returns on the 22nd of September 2022 as a brand-new hybrid concept.

Aspects of #DFA2022 include world-class content delivered by some of the biggest names in financial institutions, government, technology, local and international fintech founders, banking executives, IT veterans, technology leaders and investors, regulators, policymakers, politicians, academics, and media from around the world.

All coming together to learn, discuss, debate and network at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

Uniting leaders from banks, financial institutions, fintech, and government, Digital Finance Africa 2022 is the premier platform to meet with, and learn from those who are successfully realizing the potential of financial technologies.

Now, more than ever, we must come together and share our stories and find answers to our questions.

Key Topics that will be discussed:

Why the future of financial services is digital.

How blockchain is rocking the financial world.

FinTech vs. Banks – who is winning, or is it not a competition?

How analytics beat intuition in customer service excellence.

The pitfalls of digital transformation in Finance.

Central Bank Digital Currencies: Challenges & Opportunities for the Financial Services Industry.

Is South Africa ready for a digital currency and the legal implications thereof?

Confirmed speakers include:

Tracy Bolton , Chief Operating Office at SAP .

, Chief Operating Office at . Shem Kaembo , Managing Director at EFCUG, Uganda .

, Managing Director at . Peter Neubauer , Chief Executive Officer at VIPASO, Austria .

, Chief Executive Officer at . Magda Milas , President, Alice in Blockchains, Croatia .

, President, . Dr Seetharam Yudhvir , Head of Analytics, Insights & Research at FNB Business .

, Head of Analytics, Insights & Research at . Desiree Reddy , Director, Norton Rose Fulbright

, Director, Michelle Beetar , Vice President and Managing Director: MEA at FICO .

, Vice President and Managing Director: MEA at . Dr Charles Mutigwe , Vice President and Managing Director: MEA at FICO .

, Vice President and Managing Director: MEA at . Archana Arakkal , Cofounder of SisonkeBiotik .

, Cofounder of . Ahmed Ali Saleemi , Chief Operating Officer, AFT (Electronic Money Institute) Pakistan .

, Chief Operating Officer, . Tamara Mkula , Business Information Security Officer at Nedbank .

, Business Information Security Officer at . Moloti Nkune , Chief Information Officer at MICT SETA .

, Chief Information Officer at . Sandy Rheeder, Chief Information Officer at Mukuru.

To register, speak, sponsor or exhibit click here.

