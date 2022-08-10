Cybersecurity: Africa’s SEACOM Joins Forces with British Telecommunications

African cable system firm SEACOM and British Telecommunications (BT) today announced a strategic partnership which will provide SEACOM with BT cybersecurity systems in order to further secure its own infrastructure and deliver new networking, security and communications solutions to enterprise customers in Africa.

As a leading Internet connectivity supplier that owns Africa’s most extensive ICT infrastructure, SEACOM will be leveraging BT’s services, vendor relationships and global expertise to expand its portfolio of services aimed at African businesses.

SEACOM’s customers are set to benefit from access to BT’s Cloud Security Incident Event Management (SIEM) platform. In today’s business environment data, business applications and users live beyond an organisation’s traditional network.

SIEM tools provide real-time visibility and monitoring across the organisation’s entire IT environment, providing an ideal security overlay to SEACOM’s existing ICT solutions.

BT protects some of the world’s largest organisations from a myriad of fast-evolving cyber threats with a global network of dedicated 24/7 Security Operations Centres (SOCs). BT’s more than 3000 cyber security experts help customers detect, analyse and quickly respond to cybersecurity incidents as they happen.

“We’re excited to form this strategic alliance with BT and see the combined value of what we bring to our respective markets. With SEACOM’s global network and local presence, and BT’s global reach and expertise, we will be able to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of Cloud, security, and connectivity services that are reliable, scalable, and at the cutting-edge of industry,” says Oliver Fortuin, Group CEO of SEACOM.

“We are thrilled to deliver BT’s world-class solutions to SEACOM and to their customers across the African continent. The areas of secure multi-cloud connectivity, next-generation networking solutions and collaboration services are the sweet spot where SEACOM and BT will combine their respective strengths,” said Alessandro Adriani, director of system integrators and telecom service providers at BT’s Global unit.

