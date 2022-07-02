Why High-Bandwidth Networks Should Form Part of Every Cloud Strategy

Cloud computing was first introduced commercially in the 2000s, but since the Covid pandemic in 2020, it has become an essential tool for businesses to improve administrative processes, employee productivity and the customer experience.

However, businesses cannot fully experience the benefits of cloud computing services without higher-bandwidth connectivity, according to South African ISP Openserve.

Cloud computing in business

Cloud computing is defined as the on-demand availability of computing services such as cloud software applications and data storage.

The Covid pandemic has necessitated the use of cloud platforms for businesses across multiple industries. Incorporating cloud computing services has created convenience for businesses to operate anytime and anywhere without needing numerous resources.

Incorporating cloud computing is considered cost-effective as it requires less investment in hardware, saving businesses from the costly exercise of maintaining the hardware. Cloud computing platforms can be easily updated to suit the needs of the business.

loud platforms also enable businesses to be scalable without making drastic changes to their software requirements.

Using cloud platforms encourages employee productivity through simplifying business processes and creating spaces for collaboration especially as more businesses embrace hybrid work indefinitely.

By using cloud services, businesses have access to unrestricted data storage through public, private and hybrid cloud platforms. Through cloud services, businesses can access Software-as-a-Service, Infrastructure-as-a-service and Platform-as-a-service.

Enabling cloud services through higher bandwidth

A report on cloud computing published by Frost & Sullivan in May 2022 noted that flexibility and speed will be the two critical elements of every strategy and cloud will be the technology enabling it.

To enable flexibility and speed through cloud-based services, businesses need the right connectivity that will allow these services to deliver speed and flexibility. This can only be achieved through connectivity that offers high bandwidth network capacity.

With cloud computing providing cloud-based services on-demand, businesses need suitable connectivity tools to enable seamless access.

Broadband networks provide connectivity with low latency and high bandwidth capacity which means that businesses can transfer, download and upload large amounts of data without experiencing delays and glitches.

Through higher bandwidth network capacity, businesses can experience faster download times and concurrently stream multiple high-bandwidth intensive cloud applications such as video and music streaming services, online gaming platforms and video conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams.

Openserve’s high bandwidth capacity links are created to cater to the ultra-high bandwidth requirements that businesses need from 1 Gbps to 100 Gbps. Openserve’s ultra-high bandwidth packages are provisioned over the packet-optical transport network, providing transport between the client’s points of presence to data centres.

With ultra-high bandwidth, businesses can access cloud-based applications knowing that they can easily increase the network capacity when required.

As cloud computing becomes one of the most crucial technologies in business, a higher-bandwidth network will be a fundamental part of this digital transformation.

