Starlink Launches Satellite Internet for Boat Owners

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, announced Thursday that it will now be offering its services to boat owners for $5,000 per month.

According to Business Insider, the boat owners will also have to pay a once-off additional $10,000 hardware fee — that is two satellite dishes. The company says that its Starlink Maritime will deliver download speeds of 350 Mbps. It adds that it can also withstand extreme weather conditions and it has been using the service to film SpaceX rocket landings at sea.

Musk says their latest offer is an all-new design that is different from regular satellite receivers.

“No, it’s dual, high-performance terminals, which are important for maintaining the connection in choppy seas & heavy storms,” he corrected one Twitter user when they insinuated it is just like home Starlink satellite.

Regular Starlink internet costs $110 per month, and then customers also pay $599 for the necessary hardware.

No, it’s dual, high performance terminals, which are important for maintaining the connection in choppy seas & heavy storms. Still obv premium pricing, but way cheaper & faster than alternatives. SpaceX was paying $150k/month for a much worse connection to our ships! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Currently, Starlink Maritime’s coverage area is limited to coastal waters in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and Chile, according to TechCrunch.

