Uber Reviews Rates in Kenya as Fuel Prices Increase

Uber increase its rates by adding KSh10 ($0.1) to the minimum fare due to fuel price hikes and the outcry by drivers lamenting a decline in their earnings.

The new rates, according to Business Day, were effective starting from Tuesday (5 July 2022) and have raised the minimum fare to Sh160 ($1.35) from Sh150 ($1.27) for Uber ChapChap option.

These changes come after Transport CS James Macharia announced new regulations that capped commission charged at 18 percent per trip, as per Business Daily.

“We have taken into account the rising cost of living and increasing cost of fuel. We remain committed to providing a reliable earnings opportunity for drivers as well as a reliable service for riders,” Uber said.

Uber head of East Africa Imran Manji reportedly stated that the company was looking to balance increasing rates for the drivers to cover their costs while keeping riders.

Uber has also just introduced new features like choosing routes for drivers who might want to work close to home or their workplace. The company also said that drivers will now be able to use the Nairobi Expressway and charges will be passed on to passengers.

Besides the extreme rise in fuel prices, the drivers have also been complaining about high commissions which meant they would get much lower pay. These changes will bring joy to the drivers. However, the sentiment might not be the same for riders who have to pay for all these charges.

By Zintle Nkohla

