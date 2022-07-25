New Hyperscale Data Centre Campus Opens its Doors in Johannesburg

International hyperscale data centre firm Vantage has opened its first data center facility in Africa with its new Johannesburg campus after breaking ground in 2021.

The two-story facility offers 16MW of critical IT capacity across 130,000 square feet (12,000 square meters). The project was delivered in 10 months, 10 days ahead of schedule, with zero lost-time incidents over 1.5 million working hours, according to Vantage.

With an investment totaling more than $1 billion, Vantage’s 30-acre (12 hectares) campus will include 80MW of IT capacity and more than 650,000 square feet (60,000 square meters) across three data centers once fully developed.

Located in Waterfall City in Midrand, Johannesburg, the campus adds another hyperscale centre to the area’s thriving data center ecosystem and leverages its fiber connectivity to the rest of Africa.

In addition, the campus aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability, offering renewable energy options, limiting carbon emissions, and maintaining energy-efficient operations with an industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE).

In June, Vantage announced it had entered a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SolarAfrica to support the production of 87MWp of renewable energy to supplement the local grid that powers the campus.

“Our rapid turnaround on the construction of our first Johannesburg facility has allowed us to more quickly meet demand for hyperscale data centers in the area,” said Justin Jenkins, COO, EMEA at Vantage Data Centers.

“This project created hundreds of jobs that will continue into the next phase of construction, and we thank our teams for their dedication and commitment to deliver such a high-quality product for our customers,” said Jenkins.

Adding to its existing presence in the most sought-after European market, Vantage also announced today that it has broken ground on a second facility (FRA22) at its second campus in Frankfurt, Germany.

The 16MW, 130,000 square feet (12,000 square meters) facility is sited on seven acres (three hectares) in Raunheim. Once fully developed, the campus will include 56MW of IT capacity across two data centers.

Frankfurt II marks Vantage’s ninth campus in EMEA, six of which are now operational (Berlin I, Cardiff, Frankfurt I, Johannesburg, Warsaw, and Zurich).

