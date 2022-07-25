Xiaomi Redmi 10A & 10C Now Available in South Africa: Prices + Specs

Xiaomi today announced that its Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C devices, the latest entrants in its popular Redmi 10 series, are now available in South Africa.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A:

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A is officially available for South Africans from today.

The phone features a large 6.53″ HD+ display, perfect for viewing videos and movies. TIt has a rear fingerprint sensor for increased security and accessibility and comes in two colors: Graphite Gray and Sky Blue.

As always with Xiaomi’s phones, the camera is the main focus: Redmi 10A comes with a 13MP main camera, as well as a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when portraits are taken.

It also features a 5MP front camera for selfies and a series of gallery features for the more creative photo-takers and content-makers.

Powering up Redmi 10A is a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, with an octa-core CPU up to 2.0GHz. Equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast charging, Redmi 10A provides enough power to last you a full day, according to the Chinese tech brand.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C:

Redmi 10C’s focus is on performance, offered “efficiently and powerfully” thanks to its Snapdragon 680 processor.

With its large 6.71″ DotDrop display, Redmi 10C is a great choice for those looking for screen fidelity and is compatible with Widevine L1 HD streaming for your favorite movies and shows. The device comes in two colours, Graphite Gray and Ocean Blue.

Setting it apart within its segment, Redmi 10C is equipped with a 50MP high-resolution main camera for crisp photos and videos, as well as a 2MP depth sensor that helps to achieve a natural bokeh effect.

Backed by a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, Redmi 10C provides enough power to last you through the day, letting you spend more time playing and less time charging.

Pricing and Availability:

Redmi 10C is available with 4GB+64GB, with a recommended retail price of R3,299.

Redmi 10A is available with 2GB+32GB, with a recommended retail price of R2,299.

Both are available through official Xiaomi retail partners.

