Airtel Africa Coughs Up $40-Million for New Kenyan Spectrum

Airtel Africa, one of the continent’s largest telecommunications groups with a presence in 14 countries, today announces that its Kenya subsidiary, Airtel Kenya, has concluded its purchase of additional spectrum in the country.

According to the announcement Airtel Kenya has purchased 60 MHz of additional spectrum in the 2600 MHz band from the Communications Authority of Kenya, for a gross consideration of $40-million.

The current spectrum license is valid from July 2022 for a period of 15 years.

“This additional spectrum will support our 4G network capacity expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, and will allow for future 5G rollout, providing significant capacity to accommodate our continued strong data growth in the country,” says the company via the announcement.

Airtel Kenya is one of the company’s largest markets by revenue. The company says this new investment reflects its continued confidence in the opportunity inherent in the Kenya market, and its wishes to continue supporting local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity.

Airtel Money Splits from Airtel Kenya

Airtel Kenya announced last week that it will be splitting its mobile money business – Airtel Money – from its main company.

Instead, Airtel Money will now be operating under the name ‘Airtel Money Kenya Limited’.

“Following this business separation, Airtel Money Kenya Limited will take over and continue the provision of the Airtel Money Services, in collaboration with the licensed telecommunications network of Airtel Networks Kenya Limited,” reads the split announcement from Airtel.

Airtel says that customers that continue to use Airtel Money services agree that their personal information and accounts will still be shared between Airtel Money Kenya Limited and Airtel Networks Kenya Limited.

